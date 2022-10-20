LiveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea prioritise Osimhen signing

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Victor Osimhen Napoli 2022-23Getty
    Barcelona eye loan deal for Santos to beat Newcastle

    Barcelona are willing to make a buy-to-loan offer for Vasco de Gama midfielder Andrey Santos as they want to beat Newcastle United in the race, according to Mundo Deportivo.

    They are not going to pay the £34.9m (€40m) release clause but hope to settle for a lower price by loaning him back to Brazil in January.

    Arsenal eye Brazilian wonderkid Endrick

    Arsenal are keen to sign 16-year-old Brazilian prodigy Endrick from Palmeiras who is being compared to Pele and Ronaldo Nazario, according to FourFourTwo.

    Real Madrid and Barcelona are also vying to get his signature.

    Bellingham and Rice on Chelsea radar

    Jude Bellingham has emerged as a top target for Chelsea, according to Evening Standard.

    Meanwhile, they are also keeping a tab on West Ham skipper Declan Rice, if they fail to get the Dortmund midfielder.

    Several top European clubs including Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in the England international.

    Chelsea want Nkunku in January

    Chelsea are not ready to wait until summer for Christopher Nkunku and wants the RB Leipzig forward to join the club in January itself, according to the Mirror.

    It is believed that the Premier League outfit already has a deal with him that will see the 24-year-old switch to Stamford Bridge in July, 2023.

    The Blues have to pay around  £52m for the player.

    Barca to challenge Liverpool & Chelsea to Fernandez

    Barcelona are continuing to monitor Benfica star Enzo Fernandez amid his excellent performances in Portugal, Sport reports.

    The Spanish side wanted to sign him when he was at River Plate and could have got him for around €10 million but no move materialised. Now, he is worth around €50m and the Catalan side will have to compete with Liverpool and Chelsea if they want to sign him as the man to replace Sergio Busquets in midfield.

    AC Milan must restart Kalulu talks

    AC Milan are prioritising the renewal of defender Pierre Kalulu, according to Calciomercato.

    But just as the Rossoneri were drawing close to finalising talks, the 22-year-old has switched his agent and talks will have to start all over again.

    Man Utd director suggests no January signings

    Manchester United football director John Murtough has suggested there will be no further signings in the January transfer window.

    United spent around £227 million in the summer to strengthen Erik ten Hag's team and the director hinted that they will not add any new additions until after this season.

    “We always said that reshaping the squad would take more than a window and we’re already working with Erik on the next steps in that process, with a focus on next summer and beyond," he said, according to The Telegraph.

    “But it’s important to recognise that investment must always be sustainable, meaning that what we spend on players must be supported by revenues over the long-term."

    Chelsea prioritise Osimhen signing (90min)

    Victor Osimhen Napoli 2022-23

    Chelsea are set to make signing Victor Osimhen their top priority, according to 90min.

    The Blues are eager to sign a new striker and the Napoli star has become the favoured option among the club's scouts.

    Barca eye PSV star Sangare

    Barcelona are considering a move for PSV hero Ibrahim Sangare.

    The midfielder has impressed since joining the Dutch giants and Sport reports the Camp Nou side believe he would be a smart addition to their squad.