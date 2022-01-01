Fulham have identified Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha as a transfer target - according to 90min.

The Cottagers have switched their focus towards the 27-year-old after giving up on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola, who took in a loan spell at Craven Cottage in 2020-21.

Strakosha is set to be available on a free transfer when his contract at Lazio expires on June 30.