Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid confirm Isco departure

La Liga have released a furious statement over Kylian Mbappe's decision to remain with Paris Saint-Germain, with the league accusing the Ligue 1 outfit of "attacking the economic stability of European football" in convincing the forward to stay.

A last-hour overture from Parc des Princes has kept Mbappe at his current club mere days after he reportedly agreed terms with Real Madrid, with the attacker set to receive both seismic financial rewards - supposedly in line with those he was offered at Santiago Bernabeu - and an influential, informal stake in the direction of the club.

Amid the announcement that the France star would remain in his home country, the Spanish top-flight has called PSG's financial clout as harmful as the proposed Super League - of which Madrid were a founding member before the project's collapse.

