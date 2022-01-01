Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid confirm Isco departure

Talleres chase Sheffield Wednesday's Windass
🚨Talleres busca contratar al inglés Josh Windass.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 21, 2022
*️⃣En la semana, habrá una reunión entre la directiva y el Stellar Group, que representa al mediocampista ofensivo.
*️⃣Caixinha habló con él y lo conoce de su paso por el Rangers.
*️⃣Le queda 1 año de contrato Sheffield Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/HmuZImeIFM
La Liga vows legal action against PSG over Mbappe
La Liga have released a furious statement over Kylian Mbappe's decision to remain with Paris Saint-Germain, with the league accusing the Ligue 1 outfit of "attacking the economic stability of European football" in convincing the forward to stay.
A last-hour overture from Parc des Princes has kept Mbappe at his current club mere days after he reportedly agreed terms with Real Madrid, with the attacker set to receive both seismic financial rewards - supposedly in line with those he was offered at Santiago Bernabeu - and an influential, informal stake in the direction of the club.
Amid the announcement that the France star would remain in his home country, the Spanish top-flight has called PSG's financial clout as harmful as the proposed Super League - of which Madrid were a founding member before the project's collapse.
Odriozola heading back to Madrid
Alvaro #Odriozola will return to #RealMadrid from #Fiorentina at the end of the season. His story with Viola is over. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 21, 2022
Juventus icon Chiellini closes on MLS switch
Juventus' defensive legend Giorgio Chiellini is set to continue his illustrious career in the United States with Los Angeles FC.
GOAL can confirm that the centre-back continues in talks with the club to complete a free transfer this summer.
Chiellini received a rousing ovation during his final match at Juventus Stadium last weekend, a 2-2 draw with Lazio.
PSG confirm new Mbappe contract
𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 21, 2022
𝐈𝐜𝐢 𝐜’𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬
🔴🔵 #KylianCestParis pic.twitter.com/e3ZSY1E3FZ
Diego Aguirre to take over at Cruz Azul
🚨Diego Aguirre llegó a un acuerdo y será el nuevo entrenador de Cruz Azul.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 20, 2022
*️⃣Nobleza obliga: @ESPN_JorgeRamos fue el que destapó el nombre del 🇺🇾. pic.twitter.com/cUn5Mvvfih
Kahn addresses Lewandowski's Bayern future
Bayern’s Oliver Kahn on the transfer fee needed for Robert Lewandowski this summer: “This question does not arise. Robert Lewandowski has a contract until 2023, and he will fulfill it”, he told @julienwolffwelt. 🔴 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2022
…but Robert Lewandowski only wants Barcelona move.
Mbappe's PSG stay 'insult to football' - La Liga boss Tebas
La Liga president Javier Tebas says Paris Saint-Germain's alleged financial offer to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club and halt his move to Real Madrid is "an insult to football".
The France international looks set to sensationally stay with the Ligue 1 champions, mere days after reportedly agreeing terms with Los Blancos, after the Parc des Princes outfit swayed him to remain.
But Tebas has been left outraged by the decision, and has fired a broadside at PSG club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi over his conduct throughout the affair.
Simeone complains about Atletico transfer strategy
Diego Simeone has admitted to frustration with the make-up of his Atletico Madrid squad this season after the Rojiblancos spluttered in their title defence in La Liga.
The Wanda Metropolitano outfit were forced to watch from a distance as rivals Real Madrid seized the crown back after a soft domestic campaign.
Atletico were forced to contend with key injuries throughout the campaign, and now Simeone has admitted that he had difficulties with the construction of his overall team.
Bayern firm on Lewy stance
Xavi confirms Barca exits
Many players are prepared to leave Barcelona this summer. Xavi now confirms he’s spoken with some of them to communicate the intention to sell 👋🏻⤵️ #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2022
❌ Riqui Puig, Umtiti, Mingueza and Braithwaite are not in Barça plans.
Xavi confirms: “Yes, I spoke with them and others”.
Mbappe to stay at PSG
Kylian Mbappe has decided to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, GOAL can confirm.
The striker's current deal expires at the end of the season and Real Madrid made an offer to sign him this summer.
However, he has decided to continue at PSG for the time being and will pen a new contract.
Barcelona set Dest price
🚨 Barcelona wants 30 million euros for Sergino Dest. 🇺🇲🔵#ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/BhcL9wax1j— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 21, 2022
Xavi confirms Barca talks with Lewandowski
Barcelona coach Xavi has confirmed that the club are in talks to sign Robert Lewandowski.
Xavi says that there has been contact between the player and the Camp Nou club, but warned it will be no easy signing for Barca.
Handanovic agrees Inter extension
Samir Handanovic will sign a new contract with Inter.
Calciomercato reports the Serie A side will announce his extension on Monday or Tuesday.
Celtic eye Argentine left-back Ortega
Celtic could make a move for Argentine left-back Francisco Ortega from Velez Sarsfeld, says The Daily Mail.
The Premiership champions hope to invest in a new full-back and see the 23-year-old as a good option.
They are also determined to land Jota on a permanent basis from Benfica.
Spurs eye Forster as Lloris back-up
Tottenham are looking to sign Fraser Forster to act as back-up for Hugo Lloris next season.
The Athletic reports the Premier League will offer the England international a deal as he prepares to leave Southampton this summer.
Pogba to sign three-year Juventus deal (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Paul Pogba is on the verge of securing a return to Juventus.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the midfielder is set to sign a three-year contract with the club and will earn a basic salary of €7.5 million.
Origi is leaving Liverpool - Will Salah & Mane follow suit?
Divock Origi may not be the only Liverpool player to head for the exit this summer.
Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah's futures have come into question of late, too.
GOAL takes a look at which players could end up departing Anfield.
AC Milan, Inter, Newcastle & West Ham want Chelsea's Broja
Chelsea loan star Armando Broja is attracting interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, Inter and Napoli, alongside Premier League sides Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton.
The 20-year-old has impressed at Southampton and Chelsea must decide if they want to keep him or let him go.
Eriksen: I have an idea of next move
Christian Eriksen says he has "an idea" of where he will be playing next season but is not 100 per cent sure.
The Denmark international's contract at Brentford expires this summer and he must make a decision regarding his next move.
Man City, Spurs & Bayern make Bastoni contact (FC Inter News)
Manchester City, Tottenham and Bayern Munich have all approached Alessandro Bastoni's agent about a possible move for the Inter defender, says FC Inter News.
Inter would prefer to keep the centre-back, but would be willing to let him leave for around €60 million.
Lazio target Galatasaray winger Akgun
Lazio are plotting a move for Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgun, according to Takvim.
The winger has impressed on loan at Adana Demirspor and the Serie A side believe he would be a great addition to their squad.
Napoli lead West Ham in Deulofeu race
Gerard Deulofeu is edging towards a move to Napoli.
The attacker is set to make a move this summer and Calciomercato reports he is likely to stay in Italy despite interest from West Ham.
Napoli are the favourites to get him, but AC Milan are also in the picture.
Real Madrid confirm Isco exit
Ancelotti says midfielder will leave this summer
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Isco will depart after the season.
“Isco's career with Real Madrid ends today," he told reporters. "And it's been a great career."
Indeed, the Spaniard put up massive numbers over the course of his time with the Blancos - even though injuries and a decline in form late in his tenure robbed him of more production.
Isco's time at Real Madrid ends with more than 100 goal involvements and at least four Champions League trophies.— GOAL (@goal) May 20, 2022
He could earn a fifth European medal later this month. pic.twitter.com/Ky3vMWW9A4
Guardiola wants Gundogan to stay at Man City
Pep Guardiola says he wants Ilkay Gundogan to stay at Manchester City.
The coach also hit out at people spreading rumours of an imminent transfer for the midfielder on social media.
Solomon-Fulham move set to collapse
Manor Solomon-Fulham deal is on the verge of collapse, despite being verbally agreed for one month and confirmed as ‘imminent’ by the player. ⚠️🇮🇱 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2022
There are serious issues - and other clubs are now entering the race to sign Solomon, huge opportunity on the market. pic.twitter.com/BxKx3dQ1uz
PSG confirm Di Maria exit
🙌❤️💙@PSG_English would like to salute 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 and his 7 seasons spent in the Red and Blue jersey. The Argentinian won 18 titles and became the best passer in the history of the club.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 20, 2022
🔗 https://t.co/WQIKrPGIFI pic.twitter.com/JIeSWKo6s9
Totti: I will try to convince Dybala to join Roma
Roma legend Francesco Totti says he will try to convince Paulo Dybala to join the Serie A club.
Dybala is available for free this summer as he prepares to leave Juventus, with Inter and AC Milan said to be in contention to land him.
Brighton set for Welbeck extension
🔥🔥Brighton have agreed a 2+1-year extension to Danny Welbeck's contract. 🇬🇧 🔵⚪ #BHAFC ⌛ https://t.co/gBCHjHmKA7 pic.twitter.com/lTOCEi3WfM— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 20, 2022