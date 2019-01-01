Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United to pay £13m to get rid of Sanchez

Huddersfield Town to be sold following relegation
Huddersfield Town have been sold by chairman Dean Hoyle to lifelong fan Phil Hodgkinson following their relegation to the Championship.
Hoyle took over the club in 2009, when they were in the third tier and was at the helm as the took their place in the Premier League for the first time in 2017, but believes it is time to move on.
Hoyle, who will retain a financial interest in the club and a seat on the board, expressed his sadness at leaving and his gratitude to the club’s fans.
Depay insists he is happy at Lyon
Memphis Depay reaffirmed his commitment to Lyon and insisted he is happy at the Parc Olympique as he looks to lead his club to Champions League qualification.
The Netherlands international has been heavily and persistently linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side and a frustrated Depay derided the French press for misrepresenting his situation at Lyon.
Lyon face Lille on Sunday as they seek to wrap up qualification for next seasons’ Champions League, and Depay feels that the team’s finishing position in the league will not be a factor in dictating his future.
Fire acquire Calvo from Minnesota
The Chicago Fire have traded for Minnesota United defender Francisco Calvo, the MLS clubs announced.
The Fire have sent $400,000 in allocation money to the Loons, to be paid over the next two seasons, with an additional 150K possible if the Costa Rica international hits certain performance bonuses.
The Loons also will receive a portion of any fee the Fire receive for Calvo should they sell the defender outside of MLS in the future.
Navas out at Real Madrid?
Keylor Navas will be moved on by Real Madrid this summer, with Thibault Courtois confirmed as their first-choice goalkeeper, reports AS.
Head coach Zinedine Zidane had originally preferred Navas to the Belgium international when he took charge at Santiago Bernebeu again in March.
The club has now confirmed to Courtois that he is their No 1 moving forward, which has Navas searching for a move, potentially to the Premier League, says the paper.
Barcelona prepare another bid for Willian
Barcelona are set to table a £30m ($39.5m) offer for Chelsea winger Willian, says The Sun.
The La Liga champions had offered £50m ($65.8m) deal plus Malcolm in January, but their lower offer reflects the fact that Willian has just one year remaining on his current deal.
The Brazilian international has appeared 50 times for the Blues this season, scoring six goals.
Milan out of Bakayoko move?
Milan are unsure of whether they will look to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko on a permanent deal from Chelsea.
The Rossoneri were keen to activate the player's £30m ($39m) release clause but recent events have cooled them on Bakayoko says Calciomercato.
The France international was late for training, prompting coach Gennaro Gattuso to punish the entire squad.
Bakayoko himself may rule out a deal as Milan's qualification for next year's Champions League is in doubt and being in that competition is seen as key to the player tying his future to San Siro.
Chukwueze has ambition to play in Premier League
Villareal winger Samuel Chukwueze has said he would like to play in England.
"I need to keep on working hard and to keep improving. I really want to play in England," the 19-year-old told Team Talk
The Nigerian winger has a €60m (£51m/$67m) release clause, but his 10 goals and four assists have alerted Premier League clubs, including Manchester City and Tottenham, who could make Chukwueze's dreams come true.
Skrinar nears new Inter deal
Milan Skriniar has insisted he remains committed to Inter and has no idea why he's been linked with Real Madrid.
"I believe my future is here. I don't know where this thing about Real Madrid has come from," the 24-year-old told DAZN.
In addition to speculation linking him with a move away rumours are circulating that the central defender will take over the captaincy at San Siro next term.
'Only Messi or Ronaldo could replace Hazard at Chelsea'
Wayne Bridge doesn't think that Chelsea are capable of replacing Eden Hazard is the winger leaves for Real Madrid this summer.
The Belgian star has been linked with a move to Spain for some time and, if he does leave, Chelsea would be in big trouble, according to the former defender.
Berahino could rip up Stoke deal amid Fenerbahce interest
Saido Berahino could depart Stoke City this summer adid interest from Fenerbahce, according to his agent.
The forward was arrested for drink-driving in February and has made only one appearance under Nathan Jones, but is under contract through 2022.
However, his agent says he can get out of that contract this summer.
According to Express and Star, agent Fem Mathias Moriba said: "We haven’t reached an agreement with anybody, but we are talking.
"I don’t have direct contact with Fenerbahce, but I know they are showing interest in Berahino. People close to Fenerbahce also tell me that."
Dixon expects 'major movement' for Arsenal
Lee Dixon says he expects "major movement" for Arsenal heading into the summer.
The former defender pointed to the Gunners' backline as a weakness that needs addressing as the unit is still letting making “awful mistakes”.
Bristol battle Celtic and Fulham for Iran international
Bristol City will battle Fulham and Celtic to sign Iranian international left-back Milad Mohammadi, according to Bristol Live.
The defender, who is also attracting interest from non-British clubs, is out of contract at Russian side Akhmat Grozny this summer.
Mohammadi has earned 28 caps for Iran and was part of his country's 2018 World Cup squad.
'Arsenal need five new defenders'
Unai Emery has done a “remarkable job” at Arsenal, says Charlie Nicholas, with the Gunners boss working with a “bottom-six defence” that includes £42 million ($55m) flop Shkodran Mustafi.
The former Arsenal forward has told Sky Sports: "The reality is, Emery needs four or five defenders and that is a concern as that is an overhaul. I have faith in Emery though as he knows exactly what he needs and what he must do in order to make this happen."
Guardiola told he won't be allowed to leave City
Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher has joked that Pep Guardiola will never be allowed to leave Manchester City for Juventus as the guitarist himself would never allow it.
Speculation has suggested that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss could be targeted by the Bianconeri.
Luiz to stick with Chelsea?
Cairney commits to Fulham
Everton keen to keep Zouma and Gomes
Everton boss Marco Silva has admitted that his transfer priorities for this summer's transfer window are to keep the club's best players, including loanees Kurt Zouma and Andres Gomes.
The Toffees have had Zouma and Gomes on loan this season, from Chelsea and Barcelona respectively, adding depth and quality to the side in defence and in midfield.
Here is what Silva has had to say on the chances of the pair staying at Goodison Park.
Romero to make €30m move to Juventus
Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed Juventus are set to sign defender Cristian Romero.
Romero has repeatedly been linked with the Serie A champions in recent months, with reports suggesting he will join for a €30 million (£26m/$33m) fee.
Tagliafico agrees to Ajax stay
Real Madrid weighing up swoop for Van de Beek
Real Madrid are interested in signing Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to Marca.
The 21-year-old is on the Blancos' list of potential midfield reinforcements this summer, as Zinedine Zidane plots wholesale changes to his squad.
Van de Beek has scored 16 goals in over 50 appearances for Ajax across all competitions this season.
Norwich confirm Ivo Pinto will leave the club
Norwich City have confirmed Ivo Pinto will leave the club upon the expiration of his contract on June 30.
The 29-year-old will make his farewell appearance at Carrow Road alongside club legends Wesley Hoolahan and Russell Martin on Monday, in their celebration match.
Pinto said: “It has been an amazing experience and I am really grateful. To play in the Premier League for this Club was brilliant and to play in the Championship was also amazing, and now I am really glad the Club is back where it belongs"
Man United open negotiations for Ruben Dias
Manchester United have opened talks with Benfica over the availability of Ruben Dias, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Red Devils have been told they will have to match the €60 million buy-out clause in the 21-year-old's contract, with Juventus also monitoring his situation.
Dias has been a fixture in the Benfica defence this season, racking up 39 appearances across all competitions.
Man Utd and Chelsea interested in Rodriguez
Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is the subject of interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, according to Marca via The Sun.
The Colombian returns to Santiago Bernabeu this summer after two years on loan at Bayern Munich, with both Premier League clubs weighing up an official bid for his signature.
Zinedine Zidane is hoping to offload Rodriguez as he plots a major squad overhaul at Madrid, with his market value currently set at around £36 million ($47m).
Man City close to Bruno Fernandes deal
Manchester City are on the verge of wrapping up a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to A Bola.
The 24-year-old's agent Jorge Mendes has mediated positive discussions between both clubs' sporting directors, Txiki Begiristain and Hugo Viana.
Fernandes has enjoyed a sensational 2018-19 campaign with Sporting, contributing 16 goals and 12 assists in 30 Primeira Liga matches.
Hazard will be used properly by Real Madrid - Hoddle
Maurizio Sarri’s handling of Eden Hazard continues to baffle former Chelsea manager Glenn Hoddle, with the Blues warned that Real Madrid will use the Belgian properly.
A Belgium international forward was benched again for the first leg of a Europa League semi-final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.
Sarri had claimed that his most effective attacking weapon had been in need of a rest, but Hoddle believes a 19-goal star should be the first name on the team sheet.
He feels Madrid, who continue to be linked with a summer swoop for the 28-year-old, would find a way of using Hazard at his most effective.
European trio want Dembele
Manchester United, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are keen to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, l'Equipe reports.
The 22-year-old has shone in his first season in Ligue 1, bagging 12 goals and registering five assists despite being used sparingly across 28 matches.
It is said that while OL
Time will tell whether the allure of a big club sees Dembele force Lyon's hand with a transfer request.
Madrid to splash out more than €500m
Real Madrid are planning to spend over €500 million (£429m/$558m) in the summer transfer window, according to AS.
The Blancos already have a deal in place for Porto defender Eder Militao, but will also be targeting Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele is another on their wish list, along with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic and Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.
Dortmund keen on Baggies starlet
Jamie Soule is the latest promising English talent to be linked with a move to Germany, with The Sun claiming that Borussia Dortmund are keen on the youngster.
The 18-year-old is currently catching the eye at West Brom and is being lined up to tread a similar career path to Jadon Sancho.
How will Ramsey fare at Juventus?
David Luiz in Chelsea contract talks
David Luiz has been in talks with Chelsea over signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge, Maurizio Sarri confirmed.
The 32-year-old centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and no extension has yet been agreed with the Premier League club.
Bale is a Real warning for Eriksen - Berbatov
Gareth Bale will act as a Real Madrid warning to Christian Eriksen, says Dimitar Berbatov, with the Tottenham playmaker needing to decide whether he wants to risk facing similar criticism.
Wales international Bale has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Madrid, while recording more than 100 goals, but has faced questions of his form and fitness throughout.
Eriksen is now being linked with a similar switch, as he is yet to commit to fresh terms with Spurs, but has been urged to consider his options carefully before making a big call on his future.
Juventus preparing to move for Chiesa
Juventus are ready to submit an offer for Fiorentina attacker Frederico Chiesa, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri reportedly wants the 21-year-old to sign a long-term contract worth €5 million per year, with his current market value set at €75 million ($84m, £64m).
Chiesa has contributed six goals and three assists in 33 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina this season.
Getafe eyeing swoop for Samaris
Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris has emerged as a transfer target for Getafe, according to AS.
The Spanish outfit are aiming to increase their options across the middle of the park and have identified the 29-year-old as the ideal signing.
Samaris has featured in 21 matches across all competitions for Benfica this season, scoring twice, but he is stalling on a new deal.
Silva hopes Everton sign Gomes permanently
Everton boss Marco Silva is hopeful Everton will sign Andre Gomes from Barcelona on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
According to The Times, the Portuguese coach has been impressed by the 25-year-old during his season-long loan from Camp Nou.
However, Tottenham are also interested in Gomes, who is currently valued at £30 million ($39m).
Arsenal target Getafe's Djene
Getafe defender Djene has been identified as a summer transfer target for Arsenal, according to Marca via the Daily Mirror.
The versatile 27-year-old has a €35 million ($39m, £30m) release clause in his current contract, which the Gunners could match this summer.
Capable of playing as either a central defender or a full-back, Djene has racked up 36 domestic appearances for Getafe this season.
Honda set to leave Melbourne Victory
Melbourne Victory star Keisuke Honda is set to leave the club after just one season in the A-League.
The 32-year-old signed a one-year deal with the A-League and says he hasn't decided where he will play next year but has made it clear he won't be staying in Melbourne.
"I still don't decide where I will play next year," Honda told Fox Sports.
"But I knew that I would stay for just [one] year so I hope no one is surprised, no one is disappointed."
Bartomeu: Messi will never leave Barcelona
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that Lionel Messi will “never leave” Barcelona and will remain a "one-club man" for the rest of his career.
The Argentine was once again a star for the club as they ran to a 3-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League, and Bartomeu doesn't see that stopping any time soon.
“Leo belongs to world football, but he has always lived at Barca," he said via The Guardian. "He will be a one-club man. Leo will never leave. He'll stop playing, but he'll always be with us."
Minnesota and LA pull off MLS trade
Schulz flirts with Dortmund move
Hoffenheim left-back Nico Schulz has labelled Borussia Dortmund a 'top club' amidst rumours they are interested in signing him.
The full-back is being mentioned with a move to the German giants and has left room for himself to make the jump in the near future.
"If such a club really [comes knocking], I am now at an age when I need to sit down and decide if the time has come," he told Kicker.
"There are some top clubs [interested], [Borussia] Dortmund counts in any case."
Vissel Kobe want to pair Silva with Iniesta
Japanese club Vissel Kobe are looking to add to their collection of ex-Spain stars by signing David Silva, according to the Sun.
The club already have Andres Iniesta and David Villa on their books and are prepared to make a lucrative offer to lure Silva to Japan.
Silva has one year left on his contract and has previously discussed a return to Las Palmas to finish out his career.
West Ham make £9.5m Maripan bid
West Ham have made an initial £9.5 million ($12.4m) bid for Alaves centre-back Guillermo Maripan, according to the Daily Mail.
Maripan's contract has a £21m buyout clause, but the Hammers are hoping to conclude a deal for much less despite the interest of Roma.
However Roma are believed to have an advantage in the hunt to sign Maripan after talks in recent weeks.
Atletico Madrid negotiating with Otamendi
Atletico Madrid are negotiating with Nicolas Otamendi's agent as they look to sign the Manchester City defender this summer, according to AS.
The La Liga giants are looking to replace Lucas Hernandez, who is moving to Bayern Munich and Diego Godin possible moving to Inter and have reached out to agent Jorge Mendes.
Otamendi has a contract with Man City through 2022, but Pep Guardiola has conceded a lack of playing time at times has left the Argentine unhappy.
Lukaku open to Serie A move with United future in doubt
Forward unsure if he fits in Solskjaer's plans
Romelu Lukaku's future with Manchester United is in doubt as the striker is uncertain of his place at the club, according to the Manchester Evening News.
While the Belgium international had no intention of leaving while Jose Mourinho was in charge, he does not know if he fits into the plans of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Lukaku is calm as he evaluates his future with two games remaining this season, but is believed to be open to a move to Serie A after his issues this season.
Ajax ready to offer €20m for Odegaard
Ajax are prepared to buy Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard for €20 million (£17m/$22m) and a buy-back clause, according to AS.
The Dutch giants are preparing to lose a host of young stars with their Champions League run, and view Odegaard as a possible replacement.
The on-loan Odegaard has featured for Vitesse this season and has impressed, with Ajax willing to pay to land him permanently, albeit with a buy-back clause that could be activated after two seasons.
Manchester United to pay £13m to get rid of Sanchez
Red Devils desperate to unload the Chile international and would pay half his wages
Manchester United are willing to pay £13 million ($17m) to get Alexis Sanchez off the squad, according to the Daily Mail.
The Chile international's remaining £26m on his contract is proving a large obstacle in the Red Devils attempts to move him on this summer.
Man United want to sell him outside of England, and while paying half his wages would be undesirable, the club knows that would still free up a substantial portion of the budget for new additions.