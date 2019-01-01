Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United to pay £13m to get rid of Sanchez

have been sold by chairman Dean Hoyle to lifelong fan Phil Hodgkinson following their relegation to the Championship.

Hoyle took over the club in 2009, when they were in the third tier and was at the helm as the took their place in the Premier League for the first time in 2017, but believes it is time to move on.

Hoyle, who will retain a financial interest in the club and a seat on the board, expressed his sadness at leaving and his gratitude to the club’s fans.

