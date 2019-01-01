Griezmann agrees Barcelona deal
Antoine Griezmann has come to an agreement on his personal terms with Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail.
The France international has made it clear he will depart Atletico Madrid this summer with Camp Nou long expected to be his destination.
Now he has agreed to a salary the paper reports to be €17m (£15m/$20m) per year.
Inter to sell two players to fund Lukaku swoop
Inter will sell Joao Mario and Dalbert to raise the money to meet Manchester United'd £75m ($95m) valuation for striker Romelu Lukaku.
The Sun says that Joao Mario will head to Monaco and Dalbert is off to either Monaco or Lyon in deals that will see the Milan club net £40m.
Antonio Conte's team's initial bid is likely to be a proposed two-year loan deal with an option to buy, but United will reject that in search of a permanent exit for the Belgium international, who fell out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solkjaer last season, says the report.
Chelsea will cancel Morata's loan at Atletico
Stamford Bridge club demand Atletico make tempoeary deal permanent for striker
Chelsea are willing to recall Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid to bolster their striking options if the La Liga club do not pay £50m ($63m) for him.
The Spanish international striker has had a troubled time in West London, but with a two window transfer ban looming, the Blues might be forced to bring him back early from an 18-month loan spell in the Spanish capital, reports The Daily Telegraph.
Morata is desparate to remain in Spain, but Atletico might not be able to afford the sum Chelsea require if they complete their signing of Joao Felix for £113m, the paper says.
United make further contact for Rakitic
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer views Ivan Rakitic as a potential midfield replacement for Paul Pogba at Manchester United, says Sport.
The Red Devils had previously made an offer of €35m (£31m/$40m) for the Croatia international, which was rejected.
Solskjaer is worried that Pogba will leave for Real Madrid or Juventus, however, and contact has been made with Barca, who will not part with Rakitic for less than €50m, the report states.
Chelsea poised to announce Lampard
The Sun says that Chelsea are planning to announce Frank Lampard before pre-season training starts next Friday.
Lampard was given permission to talk to the club he played for 429 times by current employers Derby County on Tuesday.
The paper says that final negotiations are underway for Lampard's contract and Derby's compensation.
The former-England international will replace Maurizio Sarri, but will have a transfer ban in place for the next two windows.