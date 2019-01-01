Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG & Barca plan Neymar transfer summit in Monaco

Pogba would have conflicts with Zidane
Franck Sale, one of the scouts who helped discover Paul Pogba, believes that the midfielder will have conflicts with any strong-willed manager he plays for.
The French star has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and Sale doesn't see a transfer to play for Zinedine Zidane helping him move away from his trouble.
"If tomorrow he goes to a big club like a Real Madrid, he'll still have his conflicts even with Zizou (Zidane)," Sale told Optus Sport.
Rivaldo confident in Barca return for Neymar
Former Barcelona star Rivaldo doesn't see any way that Neymar ends up with Real Madrid, and is confident hsi fellow Brazilian will land with Barca this summer.
The PSG ace has been linked with both of the Spanish giants, but seems set to move back to the Catalan club, and Rivaldo has backed the club to land their man.
"I can't see Neymar signing for Real Madrid because the player wants to return to Barcelona and the club seems focused on making that a reality before the transfer deadline,” Rivaldo told Betfair.
Sampdoria set to sign Zenit's Rigoni
Sampdoria are set to land Zenit's Emiliano Rigoni on a €1 million loan deal, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The deal will also include a purchase at the end of the loan deal, with Samp set to outlay €9m (£8m/$10m) at the end of the season.
Lloyd on NFL offers: There’s got to be a first for everything
Carli Lloyd is considering kicking for an NFL team, and has laid out what will be involved in her making that decision.
The USWNT star says that being part of the Olympics with the USWNT would delay that plan, and also had concerns about her ability to actually do the do.
FC Dallas youngster chooses U.S. over Mexico
FC Dallas youth star Nicolas Carrera has decided to play for the United States instead of Mexico ahead of the U-17 World Cup.
Carrera can play as either a defender or a midfielder, and told ESPN: "With this I've chosen to represent the U.S. at the youth level, especially now focusing on the World Cup. My main goal is just to be able to represent the U.S. at the World Cup that's in Brazil in two months time."
Mandzukic turns down PSG offer
Mario Mandzukic has turned down the chance to join PSG this summer.
The French side are in need of a forward, but Goal has confirmed that the Croatian wants to weigh his options at Juventus before making a move, most likely in the winter window.
Milan Correa bid stalls over transfer fee
AC Milan's bid to sign Angel Correa has faltered due to their inability to agree a transfer fee with Atletico Madrid, claims Marca.
While Atletico value their Argentina international at €40 million (£36m/$44m), Milan are yet to offer more than €25m.
Sassuolo to move for Chelsea's Kenedy
Chelsea misfit Kenedy has attracted interest from Serie A side Sassuolo, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Brazilian has emerged as a target for the club to replace compatriot Rogerio, who has been ruled out for an indefinite period due to injury.
Madrid & PSG negotiate Navas-Areola swap
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks over the sale of Keylor Navas, according to AS.
Alphonse Areola could enter negotiations and move to Bernabeu as Thibaut Courtois' deputy, a role Navas is no longer willing to fulfil.
Reports on Wednesday suggested that the Costa Rica international had already agreed terms with the Ligue 1 champions.
Manchester United to hold out for Sancho signing
Old Trafford side not rushing to land Lukaku replacement
Manchester United are not planning to bolster their squad with a new striker as they are happy to wait for the chance to sign Jadon Sancho, according to the Evening Standard.
Sancho, 19, is unlikely to be available until next summer as Borussia Dortmund look to keep their young star.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not tempted to add a quick fix solution like Fernando Llorente despite having little cover up front following Romelu Lukaku's departure.
PSG & Barca plan Neymar transfer summit in Monaco
Dembele and Rakitic to be used as makeweights in deal
Thursday could prove a decisive day in the Neymar transfer saga as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain plan a summit in Monaco, claims Sport.
Representatives of both clubs will be present in Monaco for the Champions League draw, and will further discuss the possible sale of the Brazilian back to Camp Nou.
Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele could yet be included in the deal, as two players PSG have approved as makeweights for Neymar.