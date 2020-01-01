Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi to leave Barca in 2021 if there's not a restructuring

Dortmund closing in on Renier signing
Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Real Madrid youngster Reinier Jesus on a one-year loan, reports ESPN.
The teenager joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in January, but has yet to appear for the first team.
The deal, which does not include an option to buy, will also allow Dortmund to extend that loan for a second season if desired.
Lille owner confirms Gabriel will leave the club this summer
Lille owner Gerard Lopez says that reported Manchester United and Arsenal-linked Gabriel will leave the club this summer.
The defender featured 24 times for the Ligue 1 side this past season and has a contract through 2023, but it appears that Gabriel will move on as Premier Legue giants swirl.
Henry a candidate to replace Setien at Barca
Thierry Henry is a candidate to take over as Barcelona boss, reports France Football.
The former Arsenal and Barca star is currently in charge of the Montreal Impact in MLS, having taken over ahead of the current season.
Ronald Koeman, Mauricio Pochettino and Xavi have also been linked to the job.
Barca disregarded Stoichkov's Davies reccomendation
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu turned down Hristo Stoichkov's recommendation of Alphonso Davies, reports Univision.
The former striker told Bartomeu about Davies months before Bayern Munich made the move to sign the former Vancouver Whitecaps star.
However, the Barca president said that he was not interested because Davies was from Canada.
Galaxy add Gonzalez from Benfica
Atalanta and AC Milan target Tavares
Atalanta hope to sign Tomas Tavares from Benfica, but will have to fight off competition from AC Milan, Calciomercato reports.
The 19-year-old winger has four years left on his contract with the Portuguese giants but Atalanta believe he can strengthen their promising side.
Milan have been scouting him, however, and could make a move for him, too.
Galatasaray in talks with Elabdellaoui
Galatasaray are in talks to sign Omar Elabdellaoui.
The 28-year-old Norwegian striker is a free agent after leaving Olympiacos and the Turkish giants have confirmed they are negotiating.
Sorloth in advanced talks with RB Leipzig
Alexander Sorloth looks set to join RB Leipzig, according to TV2.
The 24-year-old striker is currently at Crystal Palace but was loaned to Trabzonspor for the 2019-20 campaign and went on to score 24 goals for the Turkish side.
The Norwegian is in advanced talks with the Bundesliga outfit and looks set to replace Timo Werner.
Sheffield United's £18.5m bid for Ramsdale accepted
Aaron Ramsdale looks set to leave Bournemouth to return to Sheffield United.
BBC Sport reports the recently relegated side have accepted a bid worth £18.5 million ($24m) for the 22-year-old goalkeeper.
Celtic loan Shved to Mechelen
Celtic winger Marian Shved has been loaned to Belgian side Mechelen.
The 23-year-old joined the Glasgow outfit in January 2019 but was loaned back to Karpaty Lviv.
He made three appearances for Neil Lennon's team in 2019-20.
Baeza leaves Real Madrid for Celta
Miguel Baeza has left Real Madrid to join Celta, it has been confirmed.
The 20-year-old attacking midfielder was a regular for Madrid's Castilla team and has made the step up to the side who finished 17th in La Liga.
Arsenal confirm Sanllehi departure
Arsenal have confirmed the departure of head of football Raul Sanllehi and that managing director Vinai Venkatesham will absorb the role.
The former Barcelona director was appointed by the Gunners in November 2017 as head of football relations before being promoted following the departure of Ivan Gazidis
Man Utd close in on Monaco's Badiashile
Manchester United are well placed to complete the signing of Benoit Badiashile from Monaco - according to Le 10 Sport.
Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with the 19-year-old, who is currently valued at around €30 million (£27m/$36m).
United are now ready to submit a formal offer for Badiashile, who featured in 20 games for Monaco last season.
Chelsea target Havertz wants to take the 'next step' in his career
Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro says that Chelsea target Kai Havertz wants to take "the next step" in his career.
The likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United have all been linked with Havertz in recent months, but Chelsea are thought to be leading the race for his signature.
Although a final agreement has yet to be reached between the two clubs as Leverkusen continue to hold out for a fee of at least €100 million (£90m/$118m) for Havertz, Carro has now admitted that the prized asset has his heart set on a move.
Read the full story on Goal.
Ex-Man Utd defender Blackett joins Forest
Welcome, Tyler! ✍️#NFFC are delighted to announce the signing of defender Tyler Blackett!— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 15, 2020
Napoli set to win race for Reguilon
Napoli are well placed to win the race for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon - according to Calcio Mercato.
Chelsea have also been linked with the 23-year-old, who impressed on loan at Sevilla in the 2019-20 season.
Napoli are now in talks with Madrid over a potential €25 million (£23m/$30m) deal for Reguilon, who still has three years left to run on his current contract at Santiago Bernabeu.
Stoke set to sign ex-Chelsea midfielder Mikel
Stoke City are on the verge of signing ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel - according to The Telegraph.
The 33-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Trabzonspor in March, and is set to sign a one-year contract with the Championship club.
Mikel's last spell in England came at Middlesbrough, where he spent six months before moving to Turkey in the summer of 2019.
Flamengo confirm Rafinha's move to Olympiacos
O Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informa que o atleta Rafinha acertou nesta sexta-feira (14) a sua saída para o Olympiacos, da Grécia. #CRF pic.twitter.com/rlDeV4nlAI— Flamengo (@Flamengo) August 14, 2020
Liverpool in line for €5m windfall if Coutinho wins Champions League
Liverpool will receive a €5 million pay-out from Barcelona if Philippe Coutinho wins the Champions League with Bayern Munich - according to The Mirror.
The player-specific bonus clause was included in the Brazilian's contract when he completed an initial £105 million ($137m) move to Camp Nou in January 2018.
Coutinho scored twice against his parent club in an 8-2 quarter-final win on Friday night, with Bayern still on course to win the completion for the first time since 2013.
West Ham target Istanbul star Caicara
West Ham are planning to swoop for Istanbul Basaksehir full-back Junior Caicara - according to The Sun.
West Brom have also been linked with the 31-year-old, but the Hammers are confident of winning the race for his signature.
West Ham could secure Caicara's services for as little as £3 million while the summer transfer window is open.
Inter eyeing Chelsea midfielder Kante
Inter have identified Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante as a transfer target - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The Blues are believed to be open to offers for the 29-year-old, with ex-Blues boss Antonio Conte keen on a reunion at San Siro.
Kante dealt with a number of niggling injuries in 2019-20, and is no longer a fixture in Chelsea's starting XI.
Messi to leave Barca 2021 if there's not a restructuring
Argentine disillusioned after another early Champions League exit
Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona in 2021 if there's not a full restructuring of the club - according to COPE.
The six-time Ballon d'Or is ready to walk away from Camp Nou in the wake of a humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Messi's current contract expires next summer, and he has been linked with Inter and Manchester City in recent months.
Betis & Sevilla chasing Callejon
Real Betis and Sevilla are both interested in signing Spanish winger Jose Callejon - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 33-year-old is now available on a free transfer after leaving Napoli at the end of their 2019-20 campaign.
The two Andalucian rivals are ready to do battle for Callejon's signature, with La Liga mooted as his most likely next destination.
Perisic could still have a future at Inter
Inter winger Ivan Perisic could still have a future at the club - according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Croatian has spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Bayern Munich, who have yet to decide whether to sign him permanently.
If he ends up returning to San Siro, Antonio Conte could welcome him back into his Inter squad with a view to handing him a key role in 2020-21.
Milan won't pay more than £13m for Aurier
Milan won't pay more than £13 million ($17m) for Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier - according to Bleacher Report.
Spurs must get the 27-year-old off their books before making a move for Lille defender Zeki Celik.
Milan are interested in Aurier, but unwilling to meet Tottenham's original £20 million ($26m) valuation.
Man Utd eager to lure Saul to Old Trafford
Atletico star tipped to join Red Devils
Manchester United are eager to lure Saul Niguez to Old Trafford - as the Daily Star reports.
The Red Devils are now prepared to offer the Spanish midfielder a £150,000-per-week deal, having failed to prise him away from Wanda Metropolitano last year.
Saul is thought to be considering his future after Atletico's shock Champions League exit at the hands of RB Leipzig.
Juve to offer Dybala to Man Utd for Pogba
The Argentine star could join the Red Devils to release the World Cup winner
Juventus are prepared to give Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in order to re-sign Paul Pogba.
According to Italian publication Tuttosport, the Serie A champions, with their new boss Andrea Pirlo, want Pogba to come back to Turin, where he played from 2012 to 2016.
Dybala - who won Serie A MVP - has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by Pirlo.
Setien dodges Barca future question after Bayern humiliation
Barcelona coach Quique Setien refused to comment on questions about his future after leading the Catalans to one of the worst defeats in their history at the hands of Bayern Munich on Friday.
Ferdinand hints Messi could consider Barcelona exit
Rio Ferdinand has said Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi may consider leaving the club following their 8-2 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich on Friday.
Barcelona president Bartomeu hints at changes after Bayern humiliation
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has indicated that there will be changes at the club after Friday night's humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.
Pereira open to leaving Man Utd as La Liga & Serie A clubs circle
Andreas Pereira is open to leaving Manchester United with a number of teams interested in signing the midfielder.
The 24-year-old has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season but missed out on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last three Premier League matchday squads after falling down the pecking order.
Preston move for Charlton's Bonne
Preston are planning a raid on Charlton Athletic for striker Macauley Bonne, claims the Sun.
The forward hit 11 goals in the Championship in 2019-20 after stepping up three divisions and would be available for as little as £500,000 due to the Addicks' acute financial crisis.
Arsenal plan Partey signing after Willian arrival
The capture of Willian from Chelsea is just the start of Arsenal's ambitious summer transfer plans, claims the Daily Star.
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is the next top target for the Gunners, who also hope to add a defender to their squad for 2020-21.
'If we need new blood, I'll be the first to go' - Pique admits Barca must change
Gerard Pique admitted that Barcelona require wholesale changes to avoid future humiliations like that suffered at the hands of Bayern Munich - even if it means his own days at the club are numbered.
The highly anticipated Champions League quarter final between two of Europe's biggest clubs turned into a procession for Bayern, who waltzed to an 8-2 thrashing over the hapless Blaugrana.
Roma to make new offer for Smalling
Roma are set to make a fresh bid for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, reports GianlucaDiMarzio.com.
The centre-back impressed during a loan spell in Serie A this season, prompting Roma to attempt to make the move permanent.
Barca set to sack Setien
Decision was made minutes after Champions League meltdown
Barcelona have decided to cut short their association with Quique Setien after less than eight months in charges, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The ex-Betis coach lost La Liga to Real Madrid in July and then took Barca to a record 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, sealing his fate.