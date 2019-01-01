Celtic not freezing out Sinclair
Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he is not freezing out winger Scott Sinclair, with the winger simply having a lot of competition for a place.
The 30-year-old, once a key player at Parkhead, has barely featured this season and is thought to be frustrated having failed to make the matchday squad in recent games.
Lennon told the Sunday Mail: “If he feels like that, it’s understandable. We don’t want to treat him badly because he’s a senior pro. It’s just that he’s finding it difficult right now to get into the squad. I can’t pick six wingers."
Fenerbahce trailing Marseille's Gustavo
Turkish giants Fenerbahce want Marseille's midfield lynchpin Luiz Gustavo, according to La Provence.
The veteran Brazilian could move for a fee of around €5.5 million (£5m/$6.2m), with the 32-year-old still under contract for two more years at the Ligue 1 side.
Gustavo is a key player for Andre Villas-Boas' side, but is also one of their highest earners, so they could be tempted into a sale.
Fiorentina want Liverpool youngster Duncan
Serie A side Fiorentina have made an offer to take Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan on loan with a view to buy, claim Sky Sports.
The prolific 18-year-old, signed from Manchester City, is the cousin of Reds legend Steven Gerrard.
Liverpool have already rejected a loan offer from FC Nordsjaelland.
Barca-Bentancur links wide of the mark
Reports emerging from Argentina linking Barcelona with a move for Juventus' Rodrigo Bentancur are wide of the mark, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 22-year-old had been suggested as a solution to Barca's creativity problems but the club are thought to be satisfied with their options in midfield.
Barca face Real Betis on Sunday evening, hoping to get their first points of the season on the board.
Brescia want Abate to follow Balotelli
Serie A side Brescia are hopeful of completing the signing of former AC Milan right-back Ignazio Abate, reports Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira.
The 32-year-old, currently without a club following the end of his contract at San Siro, is looking for a two-year contract.
He spent 10 years with Milan after joining in 2009, and has also played 22 times for Italy.
Gracia on the edge at Watford
Watford manager Javi Gracia could be the first manager to be sacked in this Premier League season, according to the Daily Mail.
The Spaniard has seen his side lose their first three games, extending their losing streak in all competitions to seven games - including the 6-0 humbling in last year's FA Cup final.
Gracia only signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal last November, and fans have been critical of the club's activity in the summer transfer market.
Luis turned down City and Dortmund for Flamengo
Brazilian left-back Filipe Luis claims he turned down offers from clubs including Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and PSG this summer.
The 34-year-old instead returned to his native Brazil to sign for Flamengo.
"At the last moment I had three or four proposals in hand, and then you choose," he told Globo Esporte. "But from January to July, I see the clubs that want me and it's a long list.
"There is this club, but they can't afford you, this other does not want to be champion, so bye. So, a lot of things are happening and at the last minute I closed some important doors, like Borussia, which was a very good offer, but I didn't feel it in my heart."
Djulbic to re-sign at Perth
Veteran centre-half Dino Djulbic is set to re-join Perth Glory after initially leaving the club following the completion of his contract at the end of last season, according to The Covert Agent.
The 36-year-old defender made 22 appearances last campaign as the Glory won the premiership but fell short in the grand final.
He will be expected to fill the breach in the centre of defence opened by the departures of Shane Lowry and Matthew Spiranovic.
Taylor to sign for Celtic
Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor is set to sign for Celtic, according to The Herald.
The 21-year-old will make the move in the coming days, with Celtic set to pay out £3 million for his services.
Ramos: Madrid target Neymar a top-three player
Sergio Ramos has rated Real Madrid target Neymar as one of the three best players in the world.
The Brazilian has been linked with a return to Spain, with both Los Blancos and rivals Barcelona seen as potential landing spots, and the defender has spoken on how he feels about the PSG star.
"Neymar is a top player, among the top three in the world," Ramos told reporters.
Croatian Dominik Livakovic being lined up as De Gea replacement
Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic is being lined up by Manchester United as a potential replacement for David de Gea.
The Sun claim the 24-year-old would cost the Old Trafford side more than £15 million ($18m).
Bologna reach agreement for Gary Medel
Bologna have reached an agreement with Besiktas over the signing of Gary Medel.
The Serie A side will pay just €2.5 million for the Chile international and are now working on a long-term contract, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Lewy: New Bayern deal '95 per cent' done
Robert Lewandowski has confirmed that he is nearing a new deal with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
The forward hit three times as his club rolled to a win over Schalke on Saturday, and confirmed the news following the match.
Gerrard fears raid on Rangers
Steven Gerrard is afraid of a raid on Rangers, and believes it is possible he will lose at least one of his players before the close of the transfer window.
With reported interest in Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier, Gerrard admitted: "I predict that a bid will land for one of my players.
"I think you'll see some movement out. There's some offers swirling about for certain individuals, so there will be news broke over the seven or so days that are left.
"That could happen. There's nothing really solid yet that we have to make a decision on, but it's getting warmer as they days go by, so I predict there could be some outgoings."
Man Utd targeting Leicester's Maddison
Manchester United are planning to make a bid for another Leicester player, targeting playmaker James Maddison, reports the Mirror.
After landing defender Harry Maguire for a record £80 million ($98m) fee, they are ready to return for Maddison, who is thought to fit manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's style.
But to land Maddison, United will need to produce a bid similar to Maguire's with the Foxes reluctant to sell their star midfielder.
Monaco land €18m Maripan
Monaco have announced the signing of Chile international defender Guillermo Maripan on a five-year deal from Alaves.
The fee is said to be €18 million (£16m/$20m).
The club welcomed the signing of the 23-cap international, who moved to Spain from his native Chile in 2016.
PSG line up £100m Zaha as Neymar replacement
The Ligue 1 champions are sending a delegation to London to work on a deal
Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to launch a £100 million ($123m) bid for Wilfried Zaha should Neymar depart this window, reports the Mirror.
Neymar has been at the centre of a transfer battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona and PSG view Zaha as a replacement who could excite the supporters should the Brazilian leave.
As a result, the Ligue 1 club are sending a delegation to London in order to see if a deal is possible.
Sanchez loan to be decided Monday
Alexis Sanchez will find out whether he will be able to make a season-long loan move to Inter on Monday, reports the Express.
Manchester United and Inter are in talks over how much of Sanchez's wages will be picked up by the Premier League club.
Sanchez has agreed a move to Inter and both clubs are believed to want to get a deal done before the transfer window closes.