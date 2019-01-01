manager Neil Lennon says he is not freezing out winger Scott Sinclair, with the winger simply having a lot of competition for a place.

The 30-year-old, once a key player at Parkhead, has barely featured this season and is thought to be frustrated having failed to make the matchday squad in recent games.

Lennon told the Sunday Mail: “If he feels like that, it’s understandable. We don’t want to treat him badly because he’s a senior pro. It’s just that he’s finding it difficult right now to get into the squad. I can’t pick six wingers."