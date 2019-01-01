Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to include Jovic and Navas in Neymar bid

United watching 'keeper Livakovic
Manchester United are keeping tabs on Croatia international goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic according to The Sun.
Current United No. 1 David De Gea still hasn't signed a new contract at Old Trafford, and they are casting around for a replacement, should he leave.
They sent scouts to watch Livakovic play for Dinamo Zagreb in a Champions League qualifier last week, says the report.
Castillejo to stay at Milan
Samu Castillejo has said he's determined to stay at AC Milan despite rumours linking him with a return to Spain.
Calciomercato, citing a Gazzetta dello Sport report, says the 24-year-old will spurn any offers as he looks to rebound from a difficult first season at San Siro.
Castillejo found the back of the net just four times in 31 appearances last campaign,
Monaco sign Maripan
Monaco sign Maripan
Emery praises Real Sociedad target Monreal
Nacho Monreal, who is rumoured to be leaving Arsenal for Real Sociedad, has drawn praise from his manager Unai Emery.
The left-back has played every minute for the Gunners this season, but may be moved on after the arrival of Kieran Tierney, with the La Liga club supposed to have agreed a deal.
"He's a big professional for us," Emery said after Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.
Sampdoria in for Villa's Kalinic
Sampdoria are willing to offer unwanted Aston Villa goalkeeper Lovre Kalnic a lifeline, according to Il Secolo XIX in Italy.
Kalinic was replaced between the posts last season by Jed Steer and the arrival of Tom Heaton has seen him fall even further down the pecking order.
A move to the Serie A club to be Emil Auderos' backup may see the Croatian rebuild his stuttering career.
Bologna close to Medel deal
Serie A side Bologna are nearing an agreement with Chile international midfielder Gary Medel, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
A fee of €2.5 million has been agreed with his current team Besiktas, with personal terms for a long-term deal being discussed.
The former Cardiff City man spent three seasons in Italy with Inter before his move to Turkey.
Reading youngster set for Spain move
Reading midfielder Jordan Holsgrove is set to join Spanish third-tier side Atletico Baleares on loan, as reported by Berkshire Live.
The Scotland under-21 player has been training with Royals' first-team squad over the summer but has not been selected in any of the side's games this season.
Holsgrove signed a new contract with Reading back in February, keeping him with the club until the summer of 2021.
Valverde denies players distracted by Neymar link
Ernesto Valverde has denied the rumours of a possible Neymar return to Barcelona have affected his squad, saying they are used to such speculation.
The Brazil star’s future at Paris Saint-Germain remains uncertain as the Ligue 1giants have admitted to talking about a possible sale of the attacker.
"Every time a market window gets open there's a big expectation and players like Neymar awake a big expectation as well,” Valverde told reporters. “What is happening is anything but boring, but he is a PSG player and we must focus on the game."
Bayern close in on Sanches replacement
Bayern Munich will look to replace departed Portugal international Renato Sanches with 22-year-old Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, according to L'Equipe.
Sanchez, who spent time on loan at Swansea in 2018, left Bayern for Lille this week to bring to an end a torrid and unfruitful spell in Germany.
The champions will hope for better luck with Spanish midfielder Roca who is highly rated by his club.
Gerrard sure of Aribo value
Rangers are convinced Joe Aribo will be worth an extra £10million next year after his impressive start to life at Ibrox, according to Football Insider.
The 23-year-old midfielder snubbed Southampton in order to sign for the Glasgow giants on a four-year deal this summer after leaving Charlton Athletic on a free transfer.
Inter teen set for Verona loan
Eddie Salcedo will move from Inter to Verona as the 17-year-old looks to gain first team action, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The Italy youth international only signed permanently for the Milan club this summer after impressing in their youth setup while on-loan from Genoa last season.
Opportunities are likely to be few and far between this year at San Siro so the decision has been made to move him on to a Serie A rival for the next year.
Trabzonspor deny Wanyama interest
Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor are not interested in out of favour Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama say Turkish Football.
The Kenya international has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs as a result of the emergence of Harry Winks and signing of Tanguy Ndombele, but won't be rescued by the club that signed Daniel Sturridge this week.
"Yama who? No, there is no offer, there is no interest," club president Ahmet Agaoglu is quoted as saying in the report.
Martinez in Inter contract talks
Lautaro Martinez's representative Beto Yaque has been discussing his client's deal with Inter, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The talks are on hold ahead of the end of the European transfer window closing on September 2.
The Serie A club are keen to remove the palyer's release clause of €111m (£101m/$124m), but Yaque and Martinez want it to stay in place.
Caicedo to sign Lazio extension
Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi expects Ecuador international forward Felipe Caicedo to sign a deal to keep him at the club in the coming days.
The 30-year-old has made 50 appearances in the Eternal City, scoring 11 times, since joining from Espanyol in 2017.
"In the next few days he should renew his contract," Gianluca Di Marzio reports Inzaghi saying
Fiorentina bid for Liverpool's Duncan
Fiorentina have made a loan offer with an option to buy for Liverpool forward Bobby Duncan, according to Sky Sports.
Duncan signed a three-year deal at Anfield a year ago after the Reds agreed a compensation fee to sign him from Manchester City.
Monaco offer fee for Milan midfielder
Monaco have bid to sign Milan midfielder Franck Kessie according to reports from Calcio Mercato.
It is reported that the French side have put forward a bid of €23 million (£21m/$26m) but that has fallen short of Milan's €30 million (£27m/$33m) valuation of the player.
Monaco will need to act fast if they want to secure the Ivorian's signature before the closure of the window.
Zidane expecting Navas to stay
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is not expecting Keylor Navas to leave the club, despite the Costa Rican being linked with Paris St-Germain, according to Marca.
The 32-year-old goalkeeper has been relegated to number two since the arrival Thibaut Courtois at the Bernabeu.
Taylor sweats on Celtic move
Kilmarnock's Greg Taylor missed training on Friday as he sweats on Celtic agreeing a fee with the Rugby Park club for his transfer to the champions, as reported by the Sun.
Neil Lennon wants Taylor at Parkhead as a replacement for Kieran Tierny who has joined Arsenal.
Aberdeen boss lift's lid on Mckenna future
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has praised defender Scott McKenna's attitude after he submitted a transfer request, reports the Daily Record.
The Scotland international has been subject to a host of interest this window as the 22-year-old looked to make the next move in his career.
McInnes said: "Scott was obviously keen to make that next step and look at a move. However, he understands and respects the club’s stance. It is important you respond to disappointment."
Van Dijk will double wages with new contract
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is set to double his wage as he looks to sign a new contract at Anfield according to 90 Min.
The rock in The Red's defence will watch his wages jump from £125,000 per week to a massive £250,000.
The Dutchman has been a sensation since arriving in Merseyside and although he has a few years left on his contract, a revised deal looks likely.
Bayern will not buy Roca
Bayern Munich have made the decision not to buy Marc Roca from Spanish side Espanyol according to reports from Bild.
It was rumoured that Bayern would use the money from the sale of Renato Sanches to purchase the Spanish Midfielder but the deal is said to be off the table.
Roca has a release clause of €40 million (£37m/$44m) that may now be activated by Real Madrid who have also shown an interest.
Juventus eye up move for Dembele
Juventus have struck up an interest in Lyon's Moussa Dembele, according to reports from Calcio Mercato.
The French striker has caught the interest of Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, with scouts sent to watch Dembele last weekend.
Lyon paid Celtic £20 million (€22m/$26m) last year for the goalscorer but Juventus would have to cough up double, or even triple that if they wanted to secure the deal.
Fenerbache want Boateng on loan
Fenerbache have made an approach to Bayern Munich for a loan deal of defender Jerome Boateng according to Takvim.
The Turkish side are set to pay two thirds of the 30-year-old's wages if the move was to go through.
Boateng has been at the club since 2011 but competition for a place in Bayern's starting eleven could result in the German international making a switch to Istanbul.
Demebele's attitude could effect Barca future
Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele's future could be at risk if his attitude does not change according to Sport.
Sporting director Eric Abidal met with Dembele in an emergency meeting following his anger towards the player.
This is not the first time the Frenchman has came under scrutiny at the Camp Nou and strong words from Abidal show signs of concern surrounding the strikers future.
Monreal close to Sociedad move
Arsenal's Nacho Monreal looks to have pinned a two year deal at Spanish side Real Sociedad according to Marca.
The defender looks set complete the move in the coming days with an option of a third year extension.
Monreal has spent seven seasons in the Premier League and would provide Sociedad with the much needed experience they need.
Jordon Ibe opens up on Celtic speculation
Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe has shared his thoughts on a move to Celtic park reports the Daily Star.
He said: "That Celtic thing, I don’t know about that. Any speculation stuff I don’t get involved with."
The 23-year-old started only nine league games last season at Dean Court and is said to be a target for Celtic boss Neil Lennon.
Neymar begins rebuilding PSG bridges
The strained relationship between Neymar and PSG appears to be improving, according to l'Equipe, with the striker returning to full training and joking with his team-mates.
The Brazilian has been at the forefront of transfer speculation this summer but now seems to have put aside differences with club director Leonardo.
Should interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus come to nothing, it is said that Neymar will not go on strike and give his all for the Ligue 1 champions.
Leeds concern over Tottenham strikers loan deal
Leeds United could lose on-loan Tottenham winger Jack Clarke in January if he does not get enough game time says Football Insider.
EFL rules allow five loanees in a match-day squad but Clarke is yet to gain any first team minutes for United.
The rising star may well be recalled in the winter window if he fails to have an impact under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.
Llorente on hold as Icardi given 48-hour ultimatum
Napoli have agreed terms with Fernando Llorente but are still awaiting on a decision from Mauro Icardi according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The Italian side have given the Argentine 48 hours to decide his future after Llorente agreed terms amidst interest from Fiorentina.
Icardi has been Napoli's target all summer but earlier explained he would only leave Inter for Juventus. With no deal concluded with the Italian champions, the striker risks being frozen out until January when the transfer window reopens.
Plymouth land Rangers striker on loan
Rangers striker Zak Rudden has made a half-season loan move to Plymouth and is keen to score goals according to Plymouth Argyle
The Scotland under-23 international made the move to Home Park and has goals on his mind.
He said: "I’m not coming down here to just sit on a bench or not be involved in the team. I’ve got to try get in the team and try and score goals."
Celtic receive bids for Scotland international
Celtic have been subject to bids from Motherwell and Kilmarnock for defender Jack Hendry according to Football Insider.
The 6ft 3" Scotland international has fell down the pecking order at Celtic Park and could be subject to a loan move or permanent deal.
The Scottish champions are ready to offload the 24-year-old as he has fallen out of favour under current boss Neil Lennon.
Everton youngster set for Belgium move
Everton's under-23 striker Fraser Hornby looks set to join Belgian side KV Kortrijk according to Het Laatste Nieuws.
Any deal that would go through would be on a temporary basis as the Scotsman held talks with the Jupiler Pro side this week.
Hornby helped the Everton U23s to a championship winning season last term scoring six goals as the Toffees lifted the Premier League 2 title.
Real Madrid make move for Everton man
Zinedine Zidane looks to add Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg to his squad according to reports from Football Insider.
The 36-year-old would be a replacement for Keylor Navas who looks to be moving to PSG.
Stekelenburg would not be Madrid's first choice to replace Navas but he is being regarded as another option if they fail to secure the services ex Liverpool number one, Pepe Reina.
Maddison considers switching national allegiance
Leicester City's James Maddison has been tempted to swap alliances as the Football Association of Ireland reach out to the midfielder according to the Irish Independent.
Maddison was in Gareth Southgate's Nations League squad for the games against Spain and Croatia last October but failed to make an appearance.
The 22-year-old has impressed this term and Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has been made aware of his eligibility through a grandparent.
Championship duo chasing Scottish Winger
Aberdeen winger Scott Wright has caught the interest of Ipswich and Sunderland according to the Scottish Sun.
The Blues previously made a move for the versatile attacker last term but this was quickly shut down by The Dons.
Aberdeen have set a £500,000 price tag on the 22-year-old.
Celtic target Tierney replacement as Taylor misses training
After the departure of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal, Celtic are eyeing up Kilmarnock left back Greg Taylor as a replacement according to the Daily Record.
The Scotland international secured his first cap in the 2-0 defeat to Belgium back in June and is keen on a move to the Scottish champions.
Taylor would be an ideal replacement for Tierney as the £3 million ($3.7m) deal looks likely to go through, following a failed bid from German side Nurnberg earlier in this window.
Norwegian club signs Messi, wants Ronaldo next
Norwegian third-division side IK Junkeren have signed Lionel Messi - a 16-year-old footballer that's recently changed his name to that of his idol.
The club have also joked that they'd like to add a Ronaldo as well.
Silva joins Monaco on loan
Leicester City's Adrien Silva has joined French side Monaco on loan.
Silva joins Monaco on loan

The Portuguese midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with the Ligue 1 side and has now made a return for the current campaign.
The Portuguese midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with the Ligue 1 side and has now made a return for the current campaign.
PSG working on Dybala's image rights
Ligue 1 giants want to land Argentine this summerFrench giants Paris Saint-Germain are working on solving the image rights issues to land Paulo Dybala.
CalcioMercato claim the Ligue 1 side are working to get a deal done, with the Juve star their top target this summer.
The image rights have already prevented potential moves to both Manchester United and Tottenham this summer for the Argentine.
Larsson leaves Helsingborgs over 'verbal abuse'
Henrik Larsson has left his role as manager of Helsingborgs over "verbal abuse", the Swedish club announced on Friday.
The former Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United striker ends his second spell as the club's coach after a shock cup defeat to Oskarshamns.
A club statement confirmed Larsson, 47, opted to quit due to the ferocity of the criticism he has received.
Eriksen situation hurting Spurs - Pochettino
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said Christian Eriksen’s on-going uncertainty is detrimental to the player and the club and hopes everyone involved can make “the best decision” regarding his future.
The midfielder reportedly wants a move to Real Madrid, though the Spanish giants have not come in for him this summer.
“It’s not the best situation for him [Eriksen] and for everyone,” Pochettino said. “It is not what I think the club or the player expected [it] to be."
Mohamed a candidate for Toluca
Mohamed a candidate for Toluca
With Toluca already making front office changes this season, a potential switch in the manager's box could come as well.
Antonio Mohamed, who won Liga MX with Club Tijuana and Club America and also coached several other teams in Mexico, could replace Ricardo La Volpe, according to Univision Deportes.
Pochettino to Wanyama: Spurs not a charity
Mauricio Pochettino has said Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama “went backwards” during his time with Spurs, adding the club is not a “charity” in regards to playing time.
Wanyama had been a featured player at the base of the midfield for Pochettino during his time at Southampton and the Argentine brought the Kenyainternational to Spurs in a £12.3 million ($15.2m) move back in 2016.
Wanyama is rumoured to be on his way out before the European transfer window closes on September 2, with a £10m move to Club Brugge mooted.
Oriol Busquets on Twente's radar
Barcelona midfielder Oriol Busquets - long since considered a long-term replacement for his namesake Sergio Busquets at the club - has emerged as a target for Dutch side FC Twente, reports Sport.
Udinese and Utrecht were previously understood to be keen on the 20-year-old, but a deal with Twente are now understood to be close to completion.
Bury on the brink of being saved
A BBC Radio Manchester journalist has claimed an 11th-hour bid to save Bury is on the table and that the League One club are on the verge of being sold.
Mike Minay claims the company behind the deal in principle is CNN Sport Risk, headed by Henry Newman and Rory Campbell.
Any deal, however, would need to be granted an English Football League extension to the current deadline.
The company that has agreed a deal in principle to buy #BuryFC is CNN Sport risk.— Mike Minay (@MikeMinay) August 23, 2019
Headed by Henry Newman and Rory Campbell.
Deal needs EFL extension to deadline.
I’ve contacted EFL and asked for their comment.
Jovic and Navas form part of new Neymar bid
Real Madrid up the stakes in race to sign Brazilian
Reports in Serbia suggest Luka Jovic will be part of a fresh Real Madrid bid to land Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, which will also include Keylor Navas.
According to Zurnal.rs, Jovic will be used as a bargaining chip for the Brazilian, despite the fact he only arrived in the Spanish capital from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.
In addition to Jovic and Navas, Real Madrid will offer PSG €120 million (£110m/$135m) for their star man.
Man Utd won’t sign replacement if Sanchez departs
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United are not planning to replace Alexis Sanchez should the attacker depart the club before the end of the European transfer window.
Sanchez has been considered a disappointment for United since his arrival from Arsenal in January 2018 in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
He would be the second United player to exit for Inter this window after Romelu Lukaku but, despite two attacking player exits, Solskjaer said: “We are not looking at any more signings.”
