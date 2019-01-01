Transfer news and rumours LIVE: ​Dortmund join race for Tottenham's Parrott

boss Steve Bruce wants Hull’s Jarrod Bowen but is willing to wait for the winger, as reported by the Star.

Bruce took Bowen to Humberside from Hereford in 2014 and his free-scoring form has confirmed the Magpies chief’s belief that he is worth signing for a second time.

The 22-year-old goes into Sunday’s Championship game at with 10 goals in all competitions already this season.