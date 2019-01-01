Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Napoli reach €40m deal for Lozano

Gerrard looking at Rennes defender
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has travelled to France to cast an eye over Rennes defender Mexer as he weighs up a summer move for the 30-year-old Mozambique international, as reported in the Sun.
The experienced 30-year-old, who played under former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha at Nacional, is also wanted by Nantes.
Gerrard is looking to reinforce his squad as he plots an assault on the dominance of Celtic, who wrapped up an eighth consecutive league title on Saturday.
Grealish could leave if Villa fail to win promotion
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has a £60m buy-out clause in his contract, as reported in the Daily Mirror.
The 23-year-old England under-21 international has suggested he could see his future away from Villa Park if the club fail to win promotion from the Championship this season.
Villa are set to enter the play-offs off the back of a club-record run of 10 straight victories.
United to miss out on Lozano
Manchester United are set to miss out on PSV Eindhoven's Mexico international striker Hirving Loazano after the forward agreed a deal to join Napoli, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, via Talksport.
The 23-year-old was coveted by United as they look to embark on their rebuilding campaign for next season but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have lost out to the Serie A side.
Premier League duo after Butland
Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland is a target for Bournemouth and Watford in the close season, according to the Mail on Sunday.
The 26-year-old is reportedly desperate for a return to the Premier League following the Potters' failure to secure promotion to the top flight following relegation.
Manchester United want Norwich star Godfrey
Norwich star Ben Godfrey has been recommended to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand and, according to The Sun, the club are now interested in landing the 21-year-old centre-back.
Godfrey is not pushing for a move but did have a fine season with Norwich and would find turning Manchester United down very difficult.
Chelsea asked to honour agreement to let Hazard leave
Eden Hazard's representatives have asked Chelsea to honour their word by letting the Belgian join Real Madrid this summer.
The Sun claims the Premier League club promised the winger last summer that he would be allowed to leave after one more year, with both the player and his agents asking that the club now hold up their end of the deal.
Benitez again calls for more ambition from Newcastle
Rafa Benitez continues to call for Newcastle to show more ambition.
Following a last-minute loss to Liverpool on Saturday, the Spanish boss said he was proud his side stayed up this season but that he wants to "compete for something more."
"We have to try to compete with the teams around us," he said. "At the moment it's not easy. I'm really proud and pleased that we've stayed up but I would like to compete for something more."
Zidane to Pogba: It's now or never
Midfielder told to make his decision now
Zinedine Zidane has told Paul Pogba his move to Real Madrid will happen this summer or never, according to The Sun.
The midfielder has been linked with a move to Los Blancos this summer, with his departure also expected to spark a massive rebuild of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Wolves plot ambitious summer window
Wolves are preparing for an ambitious summer window where they hope to build a squad to challenge the Premier League's top teams, according to the Mirror.
There is still a debate on how much to spend, especially since Europa League qualification is not yet official and manager Nuno is among those urging caution.
The plans do include a continuation of their reliance on Portuguese players, with AC Milan's Andre Silva among their top targets, as well as French midfielder Morgan Sanson, who plays for Marseille.
Blackpool targeting Hart
Championship side Blackpool are hoping to bring Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart to the club for next season, according to the Sun.
Hart, who lost his starting spot to Tom Heaton, is hoping for a summer exit but also does not want to suffer a drop in wages.
That would mean Blackpool would need a loan with Burnley paying part of his salary, but with the Premier League side wanting a permanent exit, talks could drag out.
Tottenham join chase for Van de Beek
Ajax star Donny van de Beek has been identified as a potential replacement at Tottenham for Christian Eriksen, according to the Daily Mail.
Eriksen could depart for Real Madrid this summer, and Spurs are prepared to battle Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the £45 million ($60m) Van de Beek's signature.
Spurs have previously enjoyed a good relationship with Ajax, having bought Eriksen, Jan Vertongen and Davison Sanchez from them.
Napoli reach €40m deal for Lozano
The Mexico star will sign a five-year deal with the Serie A giants
Napoli and PSV have agreed a €40 million (£34m/$45m) fee for the sale of Mexico star Hirving Lozano, according to Corriere dello Sport.
Lozano will receive a five-year contract from Napoli after the Serie A club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis, coach Carlo Ancelotti and agent Mino Raiola hashed out the details of the deal.
The winger, who is sidelined with a knee injury, is reportedly the target of multiple big clubs, including Manchester United.
De Gea given a week to decide Man United future
Manchester United have given David de Gea a week to decide whether or not to accept their contract offer, according to the Sun.
With his contract to expire next summer, De Gea has delayed on signing a new deal and United want an answer before the end of the Premier League season a week from Sunday.
Paris Saint-Germain are willing to pay De Gea £350,000-per-week in wages and are lurking to pounce if a deal is not agreed.
Athletic Bilbao join Mata hunt
Athletic Bilbao are the latest team to join the hunt to sign Manchester United's Juan Mata, with the La Liga side offering a two-year contract to the attacker according to the Mirror.
Mata has a one-year deal with an option for a second on the table from Man United but is uncertain he wants to sign with a potential youth movement coming.
In addition to Bilbao, Valencia are interested in Mata as well as Brighton, now that the Premier League club are safe from relegation.