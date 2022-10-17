MLS side DC United have signed goalkeeper Luis Zamudio from USL Championship affiliate side Loudoun United.
Zamudio has signed a deal that runs through 2024 with an option to extend to 2025.
Roma expect to wrap up the signing of Ola Solbakken in the coming weeks, Calciomercato reports.
Napoli have long been interested in the Norwegian, but Roma have emerged as the favourites to land him from Bodo/Glimt.
Alex Sandro's time at Juventus is coming to an end.
The Serie A side are prepared to let him leave at the end of the season and are eyeing options to take his place.
Paris Saint-Germain left-back Juan Bernat and Benfica star Alejandro Grimaldo are among the options Juve could turn to, says Il Bianconero.
AC Milan and Juventus are reportedly interested in luring Rodrigo De Paul away from the Spanish capital, according to Spanish outlet Marca.
The Argentine is said to have fallen out of favour under Atletico boss Diego Simeone, with the club reportedly unhappy with De Paul's attitude and behaviour in the dressing room.
Former PSG and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly top of Aston Villa's list of potential replacements for Steven Gerrard, reports the Telegraph.
Gerrard has allegedly been given two games to turn his fate around following a dismal start to the season. Aston Villa currently sit in 16th after just two wins from ten Premier League matches, with fans citing an unattractive brand of football as reason for Gerrard's departure.
Arsenal are reportedly set to battle it out with PSG and Juventus for the signature of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Fichajes.
The 27-year-old only has 18 months left on his current deal, but Lazio president Claudio Lotito has made it clear that the player would only leave for a minimum €120 million fee.
Liverpool have reportedly contacted Benfica over the signing of midfielder and former teammate of Darwin Nunez, Florentino Luis, according to reports by Portuguese outlet O Jogo.
The Portugal international signed a new deal with Benfica last week, but it is thought that Liverpool could be willing to trigger the player's €120 million (£104 million) release clause.
AC Milan are reportedly keen on bringing in Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January, reports Calciomercato.
The 26-year-old impressed in his performances against the Rossoneri in the Champions League this season, although new coach Graham Potter is reportedly keen on the player and may not allow him to leave.
Napoli are interested in making Tanguy Ndombele's stay permanent at the club next season according to Calciomercato.
Ndombele moved to the Serie A side on loan from Tottenham Hotspur on the deadline day but has struggled to get enough game time at his new club yet the Italian side want to make the transfer permanent.
Diogo Dalot has cleared his stance over his future at Manchester United and has revealed that he wants to continue at the Premier League beyond this season according to Manchester Evening News.
Dalot is in the final year of his contract but the Red Devils have the option to extend his stay by one more year and reportedly the Portuguese full-back is willing to sign an extension. He is currently being chased by European giants like Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan.
Juventus are considering letting Moise Kean leave the club in January according to Calciomercato.
The Everton loanee who joined the Serie A giants in 2021, is currently out of favour at the club and they are willing to let him leave if a suitable offer comes. If Kean stays until the end of this season then Juventus are compelled to €30m to Everton as the buy clause gets activated.
Paris Saint-Germain are plotting a move for Inter forward Lautaro Martinez according to Todo Fichajes.
The Ligue 1 side will be needing reinforcements in their attack next season if Kylian Mbappe actually decides to leave the club. Also with doubts over Lionel Messi's future at the club beyond this season, the French club might be tempted to shell out close to €90million for the Inter forward.
Newcastle United are interested in signing Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny next year according to Calciomercatoweb.
The former Arsenal goalkeeper's contract expires in 2024 and with only 18 months left in his deal, the Serie A side will not extend his stay and would want to cash in on him.
West Ham United are all set to make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka as per journalist Peter O’Rourke.
The Hammers were linked with a move for the player during the summer but they did not act on it at that time. Now that Ndicka has refused to sign a contract extension which expires next summer, David Moyes' side could be tempted to sign him for free.
Real Madrid are interested in signing Lille forward Jonathan David according to Todo Fichajes.
The Canadian forward is currently in a rich vein of form in the Ligue 1 but Lille will be tempted to sell him next year if the Spanish giants shell out close to €60million.
Manchester United are seriously considering signing Rafael Leao from AC Milan according to Calciomercato.
The Red Devils will face stiff competition from fellow Premier League side Chelsea who are known to be an admirer of the striker.
Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Leandro Trossard as he wants to bring the Brighton winger to Stamford Bridge according to 90min.
Trossard, whose contract with his club expires in 2024, is also being chased by Newcastle United. The Seagulls, on the other hand, are planning to tie down the player for a longer period by offering him a new deal.
Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio who becomes a free agent next summer according to Calciomercato.
Other than the Premier League club, AC Milan are also chasing the Spaniard but it is understood that neither of the clubs would go for him in January and rather wait for his contract to expire with Real Madrid.
Karim Benzema is all set to sign a new contract with Real Madrid that will keep him at the club until June 2024 according to Fabrizio Romano.
Benzema's current contract expires next summer but the Frenchman is expected to stay at Los Merengues for one more year.
Everton sent scouts to monitor Ben Brereton Diaz as Blackburn Rovers took Wigan Athletic last week according to the Daily Mirror.
The Toffees are competing with Leeds United and AC Milan for the signature of the Chilean forward whose contract with Blackburn expires next summer.
Kepa Arrizabalaga was close to joining Napoli this summer as the Serie A side offered to take him on loan this season with an option to make the deal permanent later but Chelsea owner Todd Boehly intervened and halted the move according to Fabrizio Romano.
In his column for Caughtoffisde, the journalist wrote, "Kepa was actually close to leaving in the summer as Napoli were in advanced talks with Chelsea over a deal. In the end, Todd Boehly didn’t accept a loan proposal with a buy option as he only wanted to proceed on a permanent deal."
Leonardo Bonucci has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in January after the player reportedly had a fall-out with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri according to journalist Giulio Mola.
Spurs boss Antonio Conte had earlier worked with the Italian defender at Juventus and in January we could see their reunion in the Premier League.
Liverpool are not eyeing a move for Frenkie De Jong in January and the player too is keen on staying at Barcelona as per Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
Recently reports emerged that the Reds might plot a move for the Dutch midfielder in the next window but Romano suggested that the Premier League club have 'different kinds' of players on their radar.
Real Madrid have turned their back on a potential transfer for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe - according to Marca.
The Frenchman snubbed a summer move to Santiago Bernabeu to sign a new deal at Parc des Princes, but it has been reported that he regrets that decision and wants a January move.
Madrid won't be reviving their interest in Mbappe, and will instead wait until 2024 to make a formal approach for Manchester City's Erling Haaland.
Napoli could look at bringing in Tottenham loanee Tanguy Ndombele on a permanent deal should his performances continue, reports Inside Futebol.
The Italian side are considering triggering the 25-year-old's release clause, set at €30 million, having been pleased with his recent contributions to their high-flying start to 2022/23.
Under pressure Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly told the club to listen to offers for Bertand Traore, according to Football Insider.
The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir, although is still considered surplus to requirements by Gerrard, who would be keen on letting him go on a permanent deal.
Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has told Voetbalzone that he would welcome a new deal offered by the Whites, stating his love for the city.
The Dutchman has featured heavily under Jesse Marsch this season, mainly at left back due to Junior Firpo's injury problems.
Tottenham are closely monitoring the progress of defender Dennis Cirkin following his move from the north London club to Sunderland, reports The Sun.
While Spurs could look at bringing back the twenty-year-old, they will face competition from Brentford, who see Cirkin as a potential replacement for Rico Henry.
Chelsea are reportedly planning to terminate the contract of deadline day signing Denis Zakaria, according to Calciomercato.
The Swiss international signed on loan from Juventus on September 1, but is yet to play a minute of first-team football following the departure of Thomas Tuchel.