Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea go all-in for Havertz

Szoboszlai eager to join Milan
Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai wants to join Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
Lazio have also been linked with the 19-year-old, but he would prefer to complete a switch to San Siro.
Szoboszlai could be available for around €25 million (£22m/$28m) when the transfer window reopens.
Dybala confirms Man Utd & Spurs talks
Paulo Dybala has revealed there were "conversations" with Manchester United and Tottenham over a move to the Premier League in 2019 although he didn't want to leave Juventus without proving his worth to the club.
Dybala has been a key player in Juve's squad over the last five years but had to play second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo at times last season following his arrival from Real Madrid.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the focal point in attack in Massimiliano Allegri's starting XI, while Dybala was shifted to a role out wide, which reduced his effectiveness in the final third.
Read the full story on Goal.
Chelsea to sell Kante & Jorginho
‘Werner isn’t Messi & would’ve flopped at Liverpool’
Timo Werner’s proposed transfer to Chelsea is “perfect for all concerned”, says Stan Collymore, with the former Liverpool striker eager to point out that the Germany international is “not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo” and would likely have flopped at Anfield.
Collymore told The Mirror: "Liverpool fans sobbing about missing out on him can spare me the tears because he’s not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo and the way some have reacted, you’d be forgiven for thinking he was some sort of reincarnation of both."
Man Utd sounded out over James deal
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign James Rodriguez in a cut-price deal, claims The Sun.
The Real Madrid playmaker has been linked with the Red Devils in the past, and the Blancos are willing to drop his asking price in order to push a sale through.
Will Thiago Silva return to Milan?
Schreuder leaves Hoffenheim
#TSG Hoffenheim and Alfred Schreuder have ended their collaboration.— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) June 9, 2020
The club came to an agreement with the 47 year old to terminate his contract with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/bQBQXmYUoF
Chelsea well placed to sign Flamengo star Gerson
Chelsea are well placed to win the race for Flamengo midfielder Gerson - according to The Express.
Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with the 23-year-old, but he now looks likely to complete a summer move to Stamford Bridge.
Flamengo are willing to sanction Gerson's departure if their £30 million ($38m) valuation is met.
Juventus set to step up Arthur pursuit
Juventus are ready to go all out to complete the signing of Arthur Melo from Barcelona - according to RAC 1.
The Bianconeri are offering the 23-year-old a deal which could see the midfielder's current wages tripled, and he is open to advancing negotiations.
Arthur has been a key member of Barca's squad since joining the club from Gremio in 2018.
Arsenal identify Partey as priority target
Gunners eager to bring in Atletico star
Arsenal have identified Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey as their top summer transfer target - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Gunners are willing to fork out €50 million (£44m/$56m) to lure the 26-year-old to Emirates Stadium when the market reopens.
Partey has featured in 35 matches for Atletico in all competitions this season, scoring three goals.
Dybala admits it would be 'very nice' to play for Barcelona
Paulo Dybala admitted it would be "very nice" to play for Barcelona as the star attacker said he was still waiting for a contract renewal at Juventus.
Dybala, 26, was enjoying a fine season before it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, having been linked with a move from Turin last year.
The Argentina international is reportedly set to extend his stay at Juve, where he is contracted until 2022.
Juventus to offer Arthur bumper pay rise
Man Utd take pole position in Chiesa race
Manchester United are close to the valuation of Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa, according to Quotidiano.
Chelsea also hold an interest in a player valued at around the £60 million ($75m) mark.
Lorient complete Morel signing
Former Marseille, Lyon and Rennes defender Jeremy Morel has signed with Ligue 1 new boys Lorient.
🆕🧭 ALERTE : nouveau joueur détecté ! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/wBSHSbVQam— FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) June 8, 2020
Hoewedes to leave Lokomotiv Moscow
FC Lokomotiv can confirm @BeneHoewedes will be leaving the club.— FC Lokomotiv Moscow (@fclokomotiv_eng) June 8, 2020
Howedes decided to stay in Germany due to family reasons. The contract was terminated by mutual consent.
We would like to thank Benedikt and wish him success in the future! pic.twitter.com/EFNLKBLqHu
Chelsea go all-in for Havertz
Blues aim for another Bundesliga ace
Chelsea are set to make a play to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, according to the Daily Mail.
With Timo Werner on the brink of signing, they want to add the attacking midfielder to their ranks.
It is expected he will cost around £75 million ($94m) - but they face stern competition from some of Europe's biggest sides.
Lallana set to pen new Liverpool deal
England international midfielder Adam Lallana is set to sign a new deal with Liverpool, The Independent reports.
The 32-year-old is willing to take a pay cut, given the coronavirus pandemic, and is set to be kept on as Jurgen Klopp has been impressed with his attitude.
Angers complete signing of France U21 goalkeeper Bernardoni
IL EST LÀ !— Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) June 8, 2020
Paul Bernardoni s'est engagé avec Angers SCO jusqu'en 2024 ! #Bernardoni2024 #LaForceDuSCO
Bienvenue Paul ! ⚫⚪
📄➡️ https://t.co/ulmGXu0eYl pic.twitter.com/OiRxIUQqjL
AC Milan target Memphis Depay swoop
Lyon attacker Memphis Depay is the subject of transfer interest from AC Milan, according to Calciomercato.
OL are struggling to agree new terms with a player out of contract in 2021, and that could see him leave this summer.
Everton are also interested.
PSG looking for Thiago Silva replacement in Serie A
With Thiago Silva set to leave PSG at the end of his contract, Calciomercato believes they are focusing on Italy to find a replacement.
Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is at the top of the list, while Milan Skriniar of Inter and Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan could also be options.
Manchester City's John Stones is a left-field possibility.