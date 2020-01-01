Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea go all-in for Havertz

Paulo Dybala has revealed there were "conversations" with and over a move to the Premier League in 2019 although he didn't want to leave without proving his worth to the club.

Dybala has been a key player in Juve's squad over the last five years but had to play second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo at times last season following his arrival from .

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the focal point in attack in Massimiliano Allegri's starting XI, while Dybala was shifted to a role out wide, which reduced his effectiveness in the final third.

Read the full story on Goal.