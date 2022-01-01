Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal vs Leeds, Man City play Newcastle, Madrid derby & PSG in action

Live updates, team news & all the goals from today's football across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1

Updated
Eddie Nketiah Bukayo Saka Cedric Arsenal 2021-22
Bowen channels Di Canio levels 🔥

2022-05-08T14:00:54.412Z

Here's what our Arsenal correspondent thought of that first half 👇

2022-05-08T13:53:57.010Z

Half time in the Premier League!

2022-05-08T13:49:51.923Z

  • Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
  • Norwich 0-3 West Ham
  • Leicester 1-2 Everton

Eight goals across the opening 45 minutes in the three games. Plenty of incident and excitement!

GOAL! It's 3-0 to West Ham!

2022-05-08T13:48:09.660Z

Said Benrahma gets his second of the afternoon to make it 3-0 to the Hammers against Norwich just before half-time. This is a real beating - David Moyes' side are taking out their Europa League frustration on the Canaries.

Wrexham go top & Ryan Reynolds is happy

2022-05-08T13:38:15.374Z

Wrexham beat Stockport County 3-0 in today's top-of-the-table clash in the National League.

They've moved top on goal difference, meaning the fight goes on! Welcome to Wrexham is going to be amazing.

GOAL! West Ham go two up

2022-05-08T13:31:53.642Z

Michael Antonio doubles West Ham's lead away to Norwich. It's 2-0 to the Hammers!

GOAL! Everton take the lead again

2022-05-08T13:30:29.495Z

Mason Holgate has restored Everton's lead! It's 2-1 to the Toffees. With Leeds losing, this could be a massive result.

RED CARD! Ayling sent off 🔴

2022-05-08T13:27:24.294Z

Having initially given former Arsenal youth Luke Ayling a yellow card for an over-zealous tackle, the referee has consulted with VAR and upgraded the colour to red. A major blow for Leeds, who are already trailing by two goals...

Red card check!

2022-05-08T13:26:18.014Z

Luke Ayling could be in trouble after a hefty challenge on Martinelli. It looked like he may have committed a two-footed tackle...

Nketiah joins Kanu in statsville

2022-05-08T13:21:15.285Z

What a start!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

2022-05-08T13:17:33.320Z

Five goals inside the first 20 minutes across the three Premier League 2pm kick-offs.

What a start to Sunday's action! 🔥

GOAL! West Ham take the lead

2022-05-08T13:13:57.382Z

Said Benrahma makes it 1-0 to West Ham against Norwich!

GOAL! Leicester equalise!

2022-05-08T13:12:30.257Z

Patson Daka scores an equaliser for Leicester. It's level again! 1-1.

GOAL! Nketiah again!

2022-05-08T13:11:13.940Z

It's 2-0 at the Emirates! Eddie Nketiah gets his second from close range. Bad news for Leeds...

GOAL! Everton in front!

2022-05-08T13:07:23.385Z

A big goal for Frank Lampard's side - they lead Leicester 1-0 thanks to Mykolenko!

GOAL! Nketiah fires Arsenal in front!

2022-05-08T13:05:23.513Z

A mistake by Meslier allows Arsenal to take the lead. It's 1-0!

Premier League 2pm kick-offs under way!

2022-05-08T13:00:28.899Z

  • Arsenal vs Leeds
  • Leicester vs Everton
  • Norwich vs West Ham

Here we go again!

Solidarity Dallas ✊

2022-05-08T12:50:22.100Z

The Leeds players are showing their support for the injured player

Man City look to capitalise on Liverpool slip

2022-05-08T12:36:16.364Z

👀

Later in the afternoon, Manchester City take on Newcastle United and Pep Guardiola's side can move ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table with a win or draw.

The Reds will be hopeful that Allan Saint-Maximin and Co. can do them a favour by upsetting the show at the Etihad Stadium.

However, that will take a monumental effort from the Magpies, who suffered a 4-0 defeat to City at St James' Park in December.

Here's some stuff to get you into the mood...

Arsenal aiming to step closer to Champions League

2022-05-08T12:30:00.958Z

Arsenal will look to strengthen their grip on a Champions League place when they face off against Leeds United today (kick-off 2pm BST).

The Gunners remained in fourth place after Tottenham's draw with Liverpool on Saturday, so a win today against Leeds will see them open up a four-point gap on their north London rivals.

Of course, an Arsenal win would also be a blow to the Yorkshire club in their own challenge - that of avoiding relegation - and fans will be keeping a close eye on how Everton fare against Leicester in one of the Premier League's other 2pm kick-offs today.

Hello! 👋

2022-05-08T12:17:58.775Z

Greetings and salutations, welcome to GOAL's live match blog this Sunday.

We'll be bringing you all the action and updates as they happen in the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1, so stay tuned!

Some team news coming up!