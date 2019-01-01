Live Blog

Champions League last 16 draw live: Liverpool, Barcelona & Real Madrid learn knockout opponents

The 2019-20 edition of UEFA's premier club competitions are gearing up for the second phase - Goal brings you all the build-up and news as it happens

⚽️ UEL seeding pots

As well as the Champions League last 16, we will also learn the make-up of the Europa League last 32 today.

Here are the seeded and unseeded teams:

SEEDED
Sevilla, Malmo, Basel, LASK, Celtic, Arsenal, Porto, Espanyol, Gent, Istanbul Basaksehir, Braga, Manchester United, Ajax, Red Bull Salzburg, Inter, Benfica

UNSEEDED
APOEL, Copenhagen, Getafe, Sporting, Cluj, Eintracht Frankfurt, Rangers, Ludogorets Razgrad, Wolfsburg, Roma, Wolves, AZ, Bayer Leverkusen, Shakhtar Donetsk, Olympiakos, Club Brugge

The Europa League draw takes place shortly after the Champions League draw at 12 noon GMT (7am ET).

🎲 Who are the Champions League favourites?

2019-12-16T10:50:00Z

Frontrunners, outsiders & underdogs

Believe it or not, it's not Liverpool, though they are certainly up there at 4/1 to retain the trophy.

Manchester City are considered the slight favourites to lift the cup this season at 3/1 and that's despite the fact they trail the Reds on the domestic front.

Barcelona follow, while Real Madrid's odds are much longer - check out all the odds here.

📅 When does the UCL last 16 take place?

2019-12-16T10:40:00Z

The fixtures for the 2019-20 Champions League last 16 will be played in February 2020.

The first legs will take place on February 18 and 19. The second legs will then be played on February 25 and 26.

How the draw works

2019-12-16T10:25:00Z

The draw is fairly straightforward.

A team is drawn from the seeded pot and then paired with a team from the unseeded pot.

However, some restrictions apply.

Teams from the same national association cannot be drawn together, likewise teams from the same group.

So, for example, while Barcelona are seeded and Real Madrid are unseeded, they will not face each other at this point.

Similarly, Barcelona cannot get Borussia Dortmund, since they qualified from the same group.

⚽️ UCL draw seeding pots

2019-12-16T10:02:42Z

Who will face off?

After a hard-fought group stage campaign, the Champions League competitors have been narrowed down to 16.

They are divided into two pots (seeded and unseeded) for the purposes of the draw.

Here they are:

SEEDED
PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Valencia

UNSEEDED
Real Madrid, Tottenham, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Lyon, Chelsea

🏆 UCL & UEL draw day is here!

2019-12-16T09:54:18Z

