Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoZambia
Stade Mohamed V
team-logoComoros
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Zambia vs Comoros AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Comoros, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Zambia vs Comoros live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today. 

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S.Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
UK4seven, Channel 4 Streaming
CanadaFubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
AustraliabeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
UAEbeIN SPORTS
IndiaFanCode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Zambia vs Comoros kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. A
Stade Mohamed V

Team news & squads

Zambia vs Comoros Probable lineups

ZambiaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestCOM
1
W. Mwanza
6
B. Sakala
2
M. Banda
8
L. Musonda
21
D. Chanda
10
F. Sakala
17
K. Kangwa
9
L. Banda
5
M. Chaiwa
25
O. Tembo
20
P. Daka
16
Y. Pandor
4
K. Toibibou
8
Y. Kari
5
A. Soilihi
2
I. Boura
15
B. Youssouf
28
Z. Youssouf
10
Y. M'Changama
6
I. Mohamed
7
F. Selemani
11
R. Said

5-4-1

COMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Sichone

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Cusin

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Zambia Latest News

Lecce’s Lameck Banda endured a difficult outing in the previous match, which has raised the possibility of a change, although he is still expected to keep his place.

Stoppila Sunzu, meanwhile, sat out the opening fixture after falling ill.

Comoros Latest News

Comoros have no new fitness problems or disciplinary worries to contend with, meaning they may opt to stick with the same starting lineup for their second outing against Zambia.

Form

ZMB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

COM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ZMB

Last 5 matches

COM

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

0