How to watch today's Zambia vs Comoros AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Zambia vs Comoros live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|U.S.
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|UK
|4seven, Channel 4 Streaming
|Canada
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|Australia
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|UAE
|beIN SPORTS
|India
|FanCode
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Zambia vs Comoros kick-off time
Team news & squads
Zambia Latest News
Lecce’s Lameck Banda endured a difficult outing in the previous match, which has raised the possibility of a change, although he is still expected to keep his place.
Stoppila Sunzu, meanwhile, sat out the opening fixture after falling ill.
Comoros Latest News
Comoros have no new fitness problems or disciplinary worries to contend with, meaning they may opt to stick with the same starting lineup for their second outing against Zambia.