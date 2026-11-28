How to watch Everton vs Liverpool with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton host Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday in the first Merseyside derby of the Premier League season.

The Reds arrive in strong form. They beat Manchester United 4-0 last weekend and followed it with a 3-0 Champions League win at Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Alexander Isak has led the charge. The Sweden international scored twice in Belgium to reach 10 goals for the season, and Florian Wirtz also found the net.

Everton are in a very different mood. David Moyes's side were beaten 4-0 at Brentford on Monday, a result that halted a promising run of league wins.

That defeat leaves the Toffees ninth in the table, while Liverpool sit fourth. A derby crowd and a point to prove should make for a fierce atmosphere.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, how to follow the game and the latest team news.

Official broadcast information for this fixture, including TV channel and live stream details, is not currently available. This page will be updated once the broadcasters are confirmed.

Team news & squads