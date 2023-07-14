Lionel Messi has revealed that he would have quit international football if Argentina had not won the 2022 World Cup.

Argentina beat France in final

Messi achieved dream of winning World Cup

Would have retired if he hadn't won

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine skipper scored twice for La Albiceleste in the World Cup final against France as it finished 3-3 after extra time and went all the way to penalties. He also converted his spot-kick in the shootout as Argentina bagged their third global crown. After picking up the Golden Ball award, Messi emphatically declared that he "was not going to retire from the Argentina national team. I want to continue playing as a champion."

WHAT THEY SAID: However, in a recent interview with an Argentine TV network he admitted that he would have hung up his boots if Argentina had failed to lift the trophy.

"I enjoyed very much every moment throughout the World Cup. I enjoyed it like I had never done before. A bit because I knew it could be my last World Cup. And to be honest, I think if we had not been World Champions I would no longer be here in the national team. Absolutely, but now, being a World Champion I can't leave the national team. I have to enjoy all this. But back then, it was like I enjoyed it and at the same time I had enormous peace of mind and confidence in the group we had," he stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the 2016 Copa America final loss to Chile, Messi briefly retired from the national team but subsequently changed his decision a few months later, a move that paid dividends in Qatar last year. However, the 35-year-old superstar has already suggested that he would not be back for the 2026 World Cup, when he'll be pushing 40. In a recent interview, he even admitted that his Argentina retirement "will be soon" as he is entering "the last years" of his career.

WHAT NEXT? The World Cup winner is all set to be presented as a new Inter Miami player in a 'major unveiling event' that will be held on July 16 at 8 pm ET. He's already settling into his new Florida home, with fans recently spotting the Argentina legend at a local grocery store doing his shopping.