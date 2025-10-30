This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to buy Ligue 1 tickets: Prices, resale, hospitality & more

Here’s how you can get your hands on French football tickets for the 2025/26 season

The French league (Ligue 1) has always had a huge following amongst European and global football fans, but Paris St Germain's sensational UEFA Champions League triumph last season has further increased its popularity. There’s no time like the present to check out what French football has to offer. 

Whichever Ligue 1 match you do decide to book tickets for, you are likely to see some bright young prospects for the future. A whole flock of famous French players kicked off their impressive careers on home soil, including Zinedine Zidane (Bordeaux), Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe (Monaco), Eric Cantona (Auxerre) and Michel Platini (Nancy) to name just a few.

As well as being renowned for being a breeding ground for nurturing young French talent, global stars of the current game also ply their trade in Ligue 1, such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha and Amine Gouiri.

Let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your own French footballing fantasies come true by securing a ticket to a Ligue 1 match this season, including where to buy them and how much they will cost.

Everything to know about Ligue 1 2025/26

DateAug 15 2025 – May 16 2026
Teams18
FormatEach team plays 34 matches
LocationFrance
RelegationBottom 2 teams drop to Ligue 2 (plus the loser of the relegation playoff tie)
TicketsTickets

When are the upcoming Ligue 1 matches?

DateGameLocation
Fri Nov 7, 19:45Paris FC vs RennesStade Jean-Bouin, Paris, France
Sat Nov 8, 16:00Marseille vs BrestOrange Vélodrome, Marseille, France
Sat Nov 8, 18:00Le Havre vs NantesStade Océane, Le Havre, France
Sat Nov 8, 20:05Monaco vs RC LensStade Louis II, Monaco
Sun Nov 9, 14:00Lorient vs ToulouseStade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir, Lorient, France
Sun Nov 9, 16:15Angers vs AuxerreStade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France
Sun Nov 9, 16:15Metz vs NiceStade Saint-Symphorien, Metz, France
Sun Nov 9, 16:15Strasbourg vs LilleStade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France
Sun Nov 9, 19:45Lyon vs Paris Saint-GermainParc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon, France
Fri Nov 21, 19:45Nice vs MarseilleAllianz Riviera, Nice, France
Sat Nov 22, 16:00RC Lens vs StrasbourgStade Félix Bollaert-Delélis, Lens, France
Sat Nov 22, 18:00Rennes vs MonacoRoazhon Park, Rennes, France
Sat Nov 22, 20:05Paris Saint-Germain vs Le HavreParc des Princes, Paris, France
Sun Nov 23, 14:00Auxerre vs LyonStade de l’Abbé-Deschamps, Auxerre, France
Sun Nov 23, 16:15Brest vs MetzStade Francis-Le Blé, Brest, France
Sun Nov 23, 16:15Nantes vs LorientStade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France
Sun Nov 23, 16:15Toulouse vs AngersStadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France
Sun Nov 23, 19:45Lille vs Paris FCStade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq (Lille suburb), France
Fri Nov 28, 19:45Metz vs RennesStade Saint-Symphorien, Metz, France
Sat Nov 29, 16:00Monaco vs Paris Saint-GermainStade Louis II, Monaco
Sat Nov 29, 18:00Paris FC vs AuxerreStade Jean-Bouin, Paris, France
Sat Nov 29, 20:05Marseille vs ToulouseOrange Vélodrome, Marseille, France
Sun Nov 30, 14:00Strasbourg vs BrestStade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France
Sun Nov 30, 16:15Angers vs RC LensStade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France
Sun Nov 30, 16:15Le Havre vs LilleStade Océane, Le Havre, France
Sun Nov 30, 16:15Lorient vs NiceStade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir, Lorient, France
Sun Nov 30, 19:45Lyon vs NantesParc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon, France

How to buy Ligue 1 tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Ligue 1 games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. To purchase Ligue 1 tickets, you can find them:

  • Official club websites: tickets are often released a few weeks before each match. 
  • Physical ticket offices: located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based.
  • Package providers, including SportsBreaks: tickets and hotels from €263 per person
  • Secondary providers: The overwhelming demand for some Ligue 1 fixtures means fans may look to StubHub and LiveFootballTickets, with tickets from €19.

How much are Ligue 1 tickets?

The cost of Ligue 1 tickets varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

Seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. 

Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as ‘Le Classique’ (PSG vs Marseille) and ‘Le Derby des Olympiques’ (Olympique Lyonnais vs Marseille) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

Below, GOAL shows you the 2025-2026 Ligue 1 clubs, their home stadiums and average matchday ticket prices.

2025-26 Ligue 1 clubs by ticket price

Club Stadium Ticket Price Range (Adult)
AngersStade Raymond Kopa €15-€60
AuxerreStade Abbe Deschamps €5-€30
BrestStade Francis-Le Ble €13-€37
Le HavreStade Oceane €10-€25
LensStade Bollaert-Delelis €25-€100
Lille Stade Pierre-Mauroy €13-€37
LorientStade du Moustoir €20-€60 
LyonGroupama Stadium €30-€100
Marseille Stade Velodrome €10-€55
Metz Stade Saint-Symphorien €15-€80 
MonacoStade Louis II €10-€25
NantesStade de la Beaujoire€18-€43
Nice Allianz Riviera €10-€50
Paris FC Stade Jean-Bouin €8-€10
Paris Saint-GermainParc des Princes€35-€100
RennesRoazhon Park €9-€58
StrasbourgStade de la Meinau€15-€35
Toulouse Stadium de Toulouse€10-€35


The overwhelming demand for some Ligue 1 fixtures means fans may need to turn to secondary options, such as StubHub and LiveFootballTickets, with tickets from €19.

Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to its date.

How to buy Ligue 1 hospitality tickets?

If you want to buy Ligue 1 hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the club’s official team pages. 

SportsBreaks also offer PSG premium packages which include match tickets and hotel stays from £229 per person.

Hospitality options differ depending on which team you're going to see and what package you want to buy. Food and beverages are often included in all packages, with fine dining experiences available in those higher-range options. The more exclusive alternatives also include seats with better views of the match.

What to expect from Ligue 1 2025/26

Paris Saint-Germain have been the leading lights of Ligue 1 in recent times, and ticket demand is always high to see them in action at the Parc de Princes. Last season proved to be another dominant campaign for the Les Rouge-et-Bleu, who cruised to a fourth successive French league title and an 8th domestic double in the space of 11 years after adding the Coupe de France to the trophy tally. 

Not only did they dominate on the domestic front, Luis Enrique’s men also broke their European hoodoo, by going all the way in the UEFA Champions League for the first ever time. It was the Parisians’ first major European title since being crowned UEFA Cup Winners' Cup way back in 1996.

There aren't many teams globally who can boast a trophy cabinet like PSG. France's most successful club, despite only coming into existence just over half a century ago, has amassed over 50 major honours. 

However, other Ligue 1 sides have illustrious histories too of course and are very well supported. In fact, Marseille, who have 10 titles to their name and finished as Ligue 1 runners-up for the 15th time in their history last season, have the highest average attendances in France. Crowds of 60,000+ watch their games at the Stade Velodrome (now known as the Orange Velodrome).

Marseille also famously became the first French side to win the Champions League. A side that was skippered by French legend, Didier Deschamps and included the likes of Basile Boli and Marcel Desailly beat AC Milan 1-0 in the 1993 Final in Munich to reign supreme as kings of Europe. Other French clubs who have regular big home crowds, include Olympique Lyonnais, Lille and Lens.

How can I watch or stream Ligue 1 matches?

Despite PSG becoming champions of Europe last season, UK TV broadcasters decided against purchasing television rights for Ligue 1 for the 2025/26 season.

However, in the United States, Ligue 1 matches will be shown on beIn Sports, beIn Sports Connect and Fubo. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then$55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month) and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans.

Frequently asked questions

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Ligue 1 games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. To purchase Ligue 1 tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. You can also purchase tickets at physical ticket offices, which are often located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub, Viagogo or Ticombo.


There are also travel agencies who specialise in sports, such as SportsBreaks. As well as simplifying travel arrangements, they offer combined packages which often include official match tickets and hotel stayovers.

Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub, Viagogo and Ticombo are some of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Ligue 1 match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at some of the bigger clubs, such as PSG and Marseille for example. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club websites for more information.

PSG hold the record for the most Ligue 1 title triumphs, having finished top of the French standings 13 times in total. It’s a remarkable feat considering the club was only founded in 1970.

Marseille’s home ground, the Stade Velodrome (currently known as Orange Velodrome for sponsorship reasons), is the largest stadium in Ligue 1, with a capacity of 67,394.

