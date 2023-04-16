Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill will not be sold next summer despite interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old defender who is currently on loan at Brighton has appeared in 10 Premier League games this season and has been impressive for the Seagulls. And Chelsea are now planning to bring him back to the club in the summer when his loan spell ends.

The Blues have plans to include the defender in the first-team squad and are not planning to sell him or loan him out next season despite strong interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, according to PA.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are in search of a defender as part of their plans to rebuild the squad and Jurgen Klopp had reportedly shortlisted the player. However, it looks like his future lies at Stamford Bridge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After graduating from Chelsea's academy, Colwill was sent on loan to Huddersfield Town ahead of the 2021/22 season where he helped them reach the Championship play-offs final. Ahead of the ongoing season, he was once again sent on loan to Brighton. He has represented England at youth level and recently played in an U21s game against France in March 2023.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The defender picked up an injury and was substituted in the 69th minute against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. He missed the Premier League clash against his parent club Chelsea on Saturday but is likely to be back for the team's FA Cup semi-final tie against Manchester United on April 23.