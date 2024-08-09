The Spanish fullback contributed to four Inter Miami goals, helping the reigning champs advance in Leagues Cup

Though down to just 10 men, Inter Miami hung on to defeat Toronto FC 4-3 Thursday in a Round of 32 match of the Leagues Cup, with ex-Barcelona fullback Jordi Alba notching four assists to lead them to victory.

The Herons were reduced to 10-men after a first half red card to central defender Hector Martinez, who was sent off for a DOGSO (denial of a goal-scoring opportunity) tackle in the 28th minute. Fortunately for Miami, they held a 3-1 advantage at that point, and Tata Martino's side eventually held on.

Goals from Diego Gomez, Luis Suarez and a double from Matias Rojas helped the reigning champions advance to the Round of 16, where they will play the winner of Columbus Crew-Sporting Kansas City.

In other Round of 32 matches, the LA Galaxy, who sit atop the Western Conference in MLS league play, were upset by the Seattle Sounders. The hosts claimed victory 3-1, with three first-half goals pushing them over the line. The Sounders will now host PUMAS in the Round of 16 at Lumen Field.

Holding CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Pachuca were defeated by fellow Liga MX side Tigres 1-0, while the San Jose Earthquakes rolled to a lopsided victory over Necaxa.

The Western Conference MLS side defeated the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-owned Liga MX side 5-0, with four first-half goals leading to a stunning victory. The strikes included a fantastic backheel assist from Hernan Lopez to Jeremy Ebobisse on the fourth goal, helping cap off their dominant first 45 minutes.

The Earthquakes will travel to Los Angeles to take on LAFC in their next match, while the Round of 32 continues Friday night. The Round of 16 begins Aug. 12.