Monumental U-turn! Kylian Mbappe to sign PSG contract with clause that guarantees he can leave next summer

Kylian Mbappe looks set to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain on the condition that he is guaranteed to be able to leave next summer.

Mbappe to sign new PSG deal

One-year extension until 2025

Deal includes guarantee of sale in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe's future has dominated this summer's transfer window, but it now appears that the 24-year-old attacker is going to stay at PSG after all, with a contract offer on the table that would mean he is certain to leave for a fee in 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In June Mbappe told PSG that he had no intention of extending his current contract, which expires next summer. Unwilling to let the Frenchman leave for free, PSG accepted a would-be record £259 million ($328.4m) offer from Saudi club Al-Hilal. When Mbappe rejected the move, the Ligue 1 giants excluded him from their pre-season preparations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Now, after holding constructive talks with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Mbappe is set to sign a one-year deal until 2025, with a clause guaranteeing that he can be sold in 2024, according to FootMercarto. That way, PSG will be able to bring in some sort of transfer fee and the player will get his wish to move on.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE AND PSG?: It's widely believed that Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid next summer. The Spanish giants have not signed a replacement for Karim Benzema so are likely to move for Mbappe next year. However, it looks like a free transfer is going to be off the table.