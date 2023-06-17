Kalidou Koulibaly agrees Al-Hilal transfer as Saudi side enter negotiations with Chelsea

Kalidou Koulibaly's time at Chelsea looks set to end as he becomes the latest name to agree terms with a club from Saudi Arabia.

Made 23 Premier League appearances this season

Reached agreement with Al-Hilal

Finished third in Saudi Pro League

WHAT HAPPENED? While the incomings at Chelsea look set to continue, Mauricio Pochettino is also looking to trim his squad heading into next season. Koulibaly may well be the first name out of the door this summer as he seems Saudi-bound, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in making a move to the Middle East.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While personal terms have been agreed, according to journalist Ekrem Konur, the discussions between the two sides' in regards to the fee are ongoing. The defender's contract at Stamford Bridge runs until 2026, meaning Al-Hilal will have to pay a transfer fee, unlike Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad who secured Ronaldo's and Benzema's services for free.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOULIBALY? All signs point towards the fact that Koulibaly will be playing his football in Saudi Arabia next season. For now, though, he'll be enjoying some much-needed time off.