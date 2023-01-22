Juventus vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A clash between Juventus against Atalanta on TV in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Juventus will host Atalanta in a battle to climb up the Serie A table on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Juventus and Atalanta have drawn seven of their last 11 Serie A meetings (two wins apiece), after a run of 13 matches in which the Bianconeri had always won. Massimiliano Allegri's men cannot afford to drop points anymore as they are currently in the 10th spot with 22 points from 18 matches. They are already 25 points behind league leaders Napoli and 12 adrift of fourth-placed Lazio.

On the other hand, the Bergamo-based team head into this fixture on the back of two successive victories against Bologna and Salernitana. They have been playing some scintillating football this campaign and would hope to finish in the top four to qualify for the Champions League next season. They are currently tied on 34 points with Lazio but find themselves behind on goal difference in the fifth spot.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Juventus vs Atalanta date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Atalanta Date: January 22, 2023 Kick-off: 7:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (Jan 23) Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on the CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Jio Cinema.

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus will miss Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia De Sciglio and Adrien Rabiot for this fixture. Paul Pogba is nearing full fitness but this fixture comes too soon for him.

After fielding several fringe players against Monza midweek, Allegri will field a full-strength starting XI against Atalanta which should include the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Bremer, Manuel Locatelli and Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; McKennie, Fagioli, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Di Maria; Milik

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, Sandro. Midfielders Locatelli, Miretti, Fagioli, Kostic, McKennie, Paredes, Cuadrado. Forwards Ake, Junior, Chiesa, Soule, Kean, Milik, Di Maria, Vlahovic, Jorge.

Atalanta team news and squad

Atalanta will be without Duvan Zapata due to a groin problem and Davide Zappacosta with a thigh injury, whereas Teun Koopmeiners is suspended.

Ademola Lookman is likely to be partnered by Rasmus Hojlund in the attack.

Monza possible XI: Musso; Toloi, Palomino, Scalvini; Hateboer, De Roon, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Ederson; Lookman, Hojlund