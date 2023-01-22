Juventus vs Atalanta: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Massimiliano Allegri motivate his side to a win against one of the stronger teams in Serie A at the moment?

Having fallen to 10th place in the Serie A table after a 15-point penalty for 'financial irregularities' and 'false accounting' in relation to past transfer dealings, Juventus face fifth-placed Atalanta in what promises to be a true test for Allegri & Co.

The Bianconeri's dreams of reaching the top four, let alone winning the league, have been crushed following the points deduction, which leaves them 28 points adrift of Napoli and 12 points away from Champions League spots.

However, Allegri has managed to instill some identity in the squad following their sluggish start to the season, and it would be stupid to put it past him to revive the Old Lady's ship for the second time this season.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have been on a free-scoring spree, scoring 13 goals in their last two games. They find themselves in fine fettle and will pose a tough challenge to Juventus.

Juventus vs Atalanta predicted lineups

Juventus XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; McKennie, Fagioli, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Di Maria; Milik

Atalanta XI (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Palomino, Scalvini; Hateboer, De Roon, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Ederson; Lookman, Hojlund

Juventus vs Atalanta LIVE updates

Juventus' upcoming fixtures

Juventus will take on Monza in Serie A on 29th January, followed by their Coppa Italia quarter-final clash against Lazio on 2nd February.