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Juventus produced a clinical second-half display to dismantle Venezia 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium. After a frustrating first half, goals from Nick Woltemade, Teun Koopmeiners, Juan Cabal, and Randal Kolo Muani secured a comfortable three points for Luciano Spalletti's side.

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A tale of two halves unfolded at the Allianz Stadium as Juventus eventually broke down a resilient Venezia block to record a commanding 4-0 victory. The first 45 minutes were characterised by sterile possession, with Juventus struggling to find verticality against a deep 3-5-2 defensive structure. Despite controlling 58 per cent of the ball, the Bianconeri went into the break with the scoreline level, necessitating tactical adjustments from Spalletti at the interval.

The introduction of Woltemade proved to be the catalyst for the breakthrough. Just eight minutes after the restart, the substitute opened the scoring, forcing Venezia to abandon their defensive shell. The floodgates opened thereafter; Koopmeiners doubled the lead before defender Cabal added a third. Kolo Muani rounded off the scoring from the penalty spot in the 71st minute, reflecting a dominant expected goals (xG) figure of 2.01 compared to the visitors' 1.16.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Guglielmo Vicario - 7/10

A relatively quiet afternoon for the Italian shot-stopper, who was called into action only once to make a save. His primary contribution was his distribution, helping Juventus maintain their 576 total passes and providing a secure base for the team to build from the back.

Zeki Celik - 6/10

The right-back was steady if unspectacular before being replaced by Federico Gatti in the 68th minute. He held his position well to nullify Venezia's counter-attacks, which were limited to just four throughout the match, though he lacked a bit of offensive punch in the final third.

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Juan Cabal - 8/10

An excellent performance from the defender, who combined defensive solidity with a rare goal. Cabal found the net in the 65th minute to make it 3-0, effectively ending any hopes of a Venezia comeback. He was vital in a backline that limited the visitors to just a single shot on target.

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Gleison Bremer - 7/10

The captain led by example, marshaling the defensive line with authority. He was dominant in his duels and ensured the team remained compact even when they committed bodies forward in the second half. His positioning helped Juventus sustain pressure high up the pitch.

Lloyd Kelly - 7/10

Kelly provided balance on the left side of the defence. He was efficient in his passing and contributed to the team's 15 total crosses. His defensive awareness was key during the few moments Venezia tried to transition quickly through the flanks.

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Midfield

Weston McKennie - 7/10

The American provided the industry required to break down a packed midfield. His energy in the engine room allowed Juventus to dominate possession and transition effectively. While he didn't grab a goal or assist, his tactical discipline was essential.

Teun Koopmeiners - 8/10

Koopmeiners continues to show why he is the creative heartbeat of this side. He doubled the lead in the 59th minute with a clinical finish, just minutes after the deadlock was broken. His ability to find pockets of space between Venezia's lines was the difference in the second half.

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Douglas Luiz - 5/10

A disappointing outing for the Brazilian, who struggled to impact the game in the final third during the first half. His inability to unlock the defence led to his substitution at half-time as Spalletti sought a more direct approach.

Attack

Kerim Alajbegovic - 5/10

The youngster struggled to find his rhythm in a congested wide area. He was hooked at half-time for Woltemade, a move that changed the entire complexion of the match. It was a steep learning curve against a disciplined low block.

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Edon Zhegrova - 7/10

Zhegrova was a constant threat on the wing and provided the assist for Juan Cabal's goal in the 65th minute. His direct running and ability to take on his marker (contributing to Juve's 14 total shots) kept the Venezia defenders on the back foot.

Randal Kolo Muani - 8/10

The striker led the line with intelligence, dragging defenders out of position to create space for others. He got his reward in the 71st minute, coolly converting a penalty to make it 4-0. His physical presence was a constant thorn in the side of the Venezia back three.

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Substitutes & Manager

Nick Woltemade - 9/10

The definition of a super-sub. Introduced at half-time, he scored the opening goal in the 53rd minute and then provided the assist for Koopmeiners' goal just six minutes later. His introduction turned a stale performance into a rout.

Pape Matar Sarr - 6/10

Came on at half-time for Douglas Luiz and provided more bite in the middle of the park. His athleticism helped Juventus sustain their high press during the most productive period of the match.

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Federico Gatti - 6/10

Replaced Celik in the 68th minute to see out the game. He slotted in seamlessly and ensured the clean sheet remained intact during the closing stages.

Andrea Cambiaso - 6/10

A late introduction for Cabal. He maintained the high technical level on the left and didn't allow the intensity to drop.

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Jeremie Boga - N/A

A late cameo for Kolo Muani. Not enough time to warrant a rating.

Luciano Spalletti - 8/10

Spalletti earned his keep with a masterclass in in-game management. Recognising the lack of penetration at half-time, his double substitution of Woltemade and Sarr was inspired. The tactical shift from a slow build-up to a more direct second-half approach completely overwhelmed Venezia.