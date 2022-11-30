Juventus hit back at 'unfounded accusations' amid mass board resignations

Juventus have released a statement in response to allegations of financial wrongdoings by the Italian Prosecutor's Office, labelling them "unfounded".

Entire board resigned on Monday

Alleged balance sheet irregularities, private agreements

Juventus say allegations are "unfounded"

WHAT HAPPENED? A chaotic 48 hours in Turin has seen Juve's entire board of directors resign amid allegations of balance sheet irregularities and supposed private agreements between the club and players. Juventus have since denied these allegations, stating that any sporting sanction would be "unfounded" without accounting alterations.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The accounting treatment adopted in the contested financial statements falls within those allowed by the applicable accounting standards," a club statement read. "The Public Prosecutor's allegations do not appear to be well-founded and, moreover, do not appear to be in line with the findings contained in the Consob resolution of 19 October 2022 in terms of either assumptions or conclusions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juve's official statement comes on the same day that former president Andrea Agnelli came out in support of the club, which he claimed is "greater than any man". With Agnelli gone, the Turin club revealed that their new board of directors will be chaired by auditing expert and ex-corporate executive Gianlucia Ferrero, arguing that Juventus "has the ability to become an even more valuable company than it is today".

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? It remains to be seen what effect the boardroom shake-up will have on the pitch for Juventus, although it has been confirmed that Max Allegri will keep his post as manager of the club.