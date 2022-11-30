'Juventus are greater than any man' - Agnelli speaks out after resigning as club president

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has spoken for the first time since he and the rest of the club's board announced their resignation.

WHAT HAPPENED? After it was announced on November 28 that the entire Juventus board had resigned, former club president Andrea Agnelli has spoken for the first time since the shocking news, in support of the Old Lady.

WHAT HE SAID: Quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio, Agnelli spoke positively about Juve in a statement: "Juventus is greater than any man who will ever be able to lead it . (It was) a choice made in mutual agreement with John Elkann (CEO of the club's holding company Exor).

"I remain the leading fan and nothing changes for the team's programs and objectives: they are up to the situation, they can win anything. I already said in 2019 that this is a system that needed to be regulated from within and that needs to be changed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Agnelli served as chairman for Juventus from 2010 until his 2022 departure, which came about as a result of an investigation into the club's concerning accounts, which began as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? It remains to be seen who will take over on the board of directors at Juve, as the club descends into chaos once again away from the pitch. It has been confirmed, though, that Massimiliano Allegri will not be leaving his post as manager.