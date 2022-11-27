Jurgen Klinsmann will speak with Carlos Queiroz 'to calm things down' after Iran manager calls for him to be sacked

Jurgen Klinsmann has revealed he will get in touch with Carlos Queiroz after the Iran manager responded to his criticisms in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Klinsmann criticised Iran's gamesmanship

Queiroz accused German of disrespect

Klinsmann revealed he would clear the air

WHAT HAPPENED? The former German international and 1990 World Cup winner was quick to dispel any sense of criticism from his comments accusing Iran of a gamesmanship made as a BBC pundit, which he argues were "taken out of context". He went on to praise the whole Iran bench and revealed he would be in contact with Queiroz to clear the air.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There was stuff really taken out of context," Klinsmann explained. "I will try to give him a call and calm things down. I have never criticised Carlos or the Iranian bench. Some even thought I was criticising the referee because he didn't do anything about the way they were behaving on the bench.

"All I described was their emotional way of doing things, which is actually admirable in a certain way. The whole bench lives the game. They're jumping up and down and Carlos is a very emotional coach, he's constantly on the sidelines trying to give his players all his energy and direction."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klinsmann's accusations of gamesmanship sparked Queiroz to respond in a set of Tweets accusing the German of "undermining our effort, sacrifices and skills", before he called for Klinsmann to be removed from his position as part of FIFA's Technical Study Group. On the pitch, Queiroz's side impressed against Wales, with the late win giving them a serious chance of qualification to the last 16 after their opening day capitulation against England.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR IRAN? Queiroz's side take on the USMNT on Tuesday needing a win to be absolutely sure of progression to the next round. A draw will be enough for Iran if England avoid defeat against Wales on the same day.