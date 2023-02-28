Jude Bellingham, Victor Osimhen, Frenkie de Jong, Harry Kane? Man Utd draw up summer transfer list & want two marquee signings

Manchester United are reportedly looking to make two marquee signings this summer, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in their sights.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have been busy piecing together recruitment plans since the January window swung shut, with Erik ten Hag eager to build on what has been a positive debut campaign for him at Old Trafford. Carabao Cup glory has already been savoured, while Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup crowns remain there to be shot at.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester Evening News reports that United will look to make at least two big-money additions to their squad at the next opportunity. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong – who was pursued in 2022 – is still of interest to the Red Devils, along with Borussia Dortmund and England star Bellingham.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are also said to be monitoring Kane’s situation at Tottenham, as he approaches the final year of his contract in north London, while a 21-goal haul from Napoli frontman Osimhen has brought the Nigeria international to the attention of leading clubs across Europe. Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos is another option that the Red Devils may explore, while they also believe that Ajax winger Mohammed Kudus could make a positive impact in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? While United are prepared to spend big this summer, it is expected that there will be more outgoings at Old Trafford than incomings. It is reported that the Red Devils are prepared to part with the likes of Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Alex Telles if suitable bids are tabled.