How many goals will Jude Bellingham score for Real Madrid this season? Carlo Ancelotti makes bold prediction

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham came to Real Madrid's rescue on Saturday, grabbing a 95th-minute winner against Getafe in front of a capacity crowd at the new-look Santiago Bernabeu. The 20-year-old, who now has five goals in his first four La Liga outings, a record only matched by Cristiano Ronaldo, will no doubt add to his tally.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference after the game, Ancelotti said: "Bellingham can reach 15 goals, no problem. Last year he did it in Dortmund. He moves very well without the ball, it's his best quality. He never gives up a ball for lost. Break lines entering the area, for this he scores goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The young Englishman has hit the ground running in Madrid after making the move from Dortmund earlier this window. He has, so far, found the net against Athletic Bilbao, Almeria, Celta Vigo and Getafe, firing Los Blancos to a perfect start in La Liga. They already have a five-point cushion over city rivals Atletico Madrid, albeit Diego Simeone's side do have a game in hand.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? His attentions will now turn to international duty as he goes away with England, hoping to carry his club form into games for his country. He'll be featuring in the Three Lions' matches against Ukraine and Scotland.