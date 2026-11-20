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Jose Mourinho has sent a stark warning to Vinicius Jr and the rest of his Real Madrid squad, insisting that reputation counts for nothing at the Bernabeu. As Los Blancos prepare for a gruelling winter schedule, the Portuguese tactician made it clear that starting spots must be earned on the training pitch rather than granted by status.

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Mourinho focuses on the future

The Madrid manager has dismissed concerns regarding Vinicius’ difficult start to the campaign, shifting the focus toward the demanding winter schedule. After the Brazilian admitted to a lack of preparation following the World Cup, the boss was quick to draw a line under past struggles. With the Copa del Rey and Supercopa on the horizon, the manager believes the upcoming weeks represent a massive opportunity for the winger to rediscover his best form.

The Portuguese is clearly looking for a reaction from his star man, who has recently found himself watching from the sidelines while Diomande has impressed in his place. "The summer is past, now it is winter. What interests us is now. The important thing is how he prepares for this critical period, the Copa del Rey also is arriving, afterwards comes the Supercopa, we hope in two matches, we accumulate the match of February... we expect a good Vinicius," Mourinho stated, as quoted by Sport.

From 'giant problem' to silencing the doubters

Mourinho has taken aim at the fickle nature of the footballing rumour mill, firmly throwing his weight behind Vinicius following the forward's recent goalscoring exploits against Singapore and Japan. Just weeks after being sensationally branded as a "giant problem" for Madrid, the Brazilian has quickly silenced his critics and shifted the media narrative. For his manager, however, the outside noise was always irrelevant.

"A couple of weeks ago people spoke about Vinicius as the giant problem of Madrid. Now after scoring goals against Singapore and Japan, we already talk about other things. Of Vinicius I say the same as four-five weeks ago. He is an incredible player, we love him, we need him."

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No room for egos at the Bernabeu

Mourinho was particularly firm when asked whether Vinicius Jr would be a starter or a substitute in the coming weeks. He used the opportunity to set a standard for the entire locker room, reinforcing his famous meritocratic approach. "Starting, from the bench, in the stands... it doesn't matter. Here we do not have players with privileges, there are no players who must play by decree. There is a group that plays for Real Madrid. Real Madrid must have a strong squad and many good players," the former Chelsea boss declared emphatically.

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The manager's vision for the campaign involves a deep rotation, and he warned that some big names might even find themselves left out of matchday squads entirely. He noted that he expects to have over 23 fit players soon, meaning difficult decisions are inevitable. "I want players who give me options to have a great season. I want more than eleven of my own players," he added.

Reflections on past and present

As he navigates his second stint in Madrid, Mourinho refused to compare his current squad to the legendary 2010 group. He recalled that his first tenure involved a group that sacrificed everything to win, though he admitted the relationship transformed during his final season.

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"My feeling was that the work was done and for the club it was better to have a new stage with a different profile to mine. They could not have chosen better with my successor (Ancelotti)," he mused.