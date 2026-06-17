Jordan vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Grp. J San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Jordan vs Algeria will kick-off on 23 June 2026 at 03:00 GMT and 23:00 EST (on 22 June 2026).

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Jordan vs Algeria: Match context

The upcoming clash in Northern California carries enormous implications as both Group J nations look to recover from their opening-day setbacks. Following Matchday 1 defeats that left both sides chasing their first points of the tournament - with Jordan enduring a tough 3-1 introduction against Austria and Algeria succumbing to a 3-0 loss against defending champions Argentina - the margin for error at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium) has shrunk drastically. Both camps head to the coast knowing that psychological recovery and physical regeneration from those intense openers will completely dictate the trajectory of their knockout round ambitions.

Jordan head coach Jamal Sellami must quickly settle a side that struggled to cope with the clinical efficiency of European opposition in their historic debut. Sellami will rely on his dynamic attacking focal points - anchored by the creative brilliance of talisman Mousa Al-Tamari - to recalibrate, dictate tempo in the final third, and unlock a deeply experienced African backline. Standing across from them is a structurally resilient and spirited Algeria side guided by Vladimir Petković. Boasting a squad packed with top-tier tactical pedigree, the Fennecs possess a stubborn defensive blueprint and a lethal transitional edge that thrives when flawless discipline is demanded.

Staged at the state-of-the-art San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, this encounter will be an intricate chess match of tactical adjustments. Neither side can afford another defensive breakdown, making mid-block communication and rapid transition tracking the decisive elements. Algeria will view this match as the ideal platform to kickstart their campaign and assert their status as a knockout contender, while Jordan enters the pitch eager to weaponise their fearless spirit, fluid counter-attacking, and clinical edge to punish any Algerian structural errors. With group permutations beginning to crystallise, the sheer gravity of keeping their Round of 32 hopes alive will dominate the tactical approach from the very first whistle.

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How did both teams fare on Matchday 1?

Austria 3-1 Jordan

Jamal Sellami’s squad displayed incredible fighting spirit on their historic FIFA World Cup debut in Santa Clara, though a series of unfortunate second-half events ultimately condemned them to a 3-1 defeat against Austria. The Nashama fell behind in the 20th minute when Romano Schmid rifled a stunning edge-of-the-area strike past Yazeed Abulaila. Jordan responded with immense courage after the interval, creating history when Ali Olwan capitalised on a Noor Al-Rawabdeh pass to bend home a magnificent solo equaliser.

The debutants matched their European counterparts stride for stride and even saw a Marko Arnautović goal chalked off by VAR for handball. However, their luck evaporated in the 76th minute when defender Yazan Al-Arab accidentally deflected a corner into his own net. Arnautović eventually sealed the result deep into stoppage time via a penalty kick, but Jordan’s fearlessness has given them plenty of baseline confidence heading into Matchday 2.

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Argentina 3-0 Algeria

Vladimir Petković’s men put on a deeply disciplined defensive display in Kansas City, but they were ultimately undone by individual world-class brilliance as defending champions Argentina ran out 3-0 winners. The Fennec Foxes faced an immediate tactical trial against an aggressive South American heavy block, falling behind in the 17th minute to a clinical, trademark curling opener from Lionel Messi.

Algeria dug deep and heroically kept the reigning holders at arm's length for large stretches of the match, with Anis Hadj Moussa offering a sharp transitional threat on the counter. However, Argentina's suffocating pressure finally took its toll in the second half. Messi pounced on a loose rebound to double the lead in the 60th minute before completing his historic hat-trick with another precision strike from the edge of the box 16 minutes later. Despite the heavy scoreline, Algeria's rigid structural organisation for the first hour provides a robust blueprint for their clash in Santa Clara.

What tactical adjustments must both managers make?

Jordan (Jamal Sellami): Low-block consolidation & final-third precision

Jamal Sellami does not need to abandon the courageous, high-tempo spirit that allowed the Nashama to historically push Austria and claw their way back into the match during the second half. The vertical movement and sharp individual persistence of Ali Olwan proved that Jordan possesses the baseline tools to carve out genuine opportunities on the global stage.

However, Sellami must ruthlessly fix the defensive lapses and structural fatigue that ultimately cost them points late in the game. In their historic opener, Jordan’s standard 3-4-3 shape occasionally struggled to maintain a cohesive structural width, allowing gaps to emerge across the defensive line. Against an Algerian side built on an aggressive, high-energy blueprint, turning the ball over in transit or dropping too passive will be fatal. Sellami’s primary adjustment must focus on his defensive midfield shield, ensuring they firmly protect the back three, lock down lateral half-spaces, and prevent Algeria's technical playmakers from overloading central avenues.

Algeria (Vladimir Petković): Midfield transition velocity & wide attacking overloads

Vladimir Petković does not need to completely dismantle a pragmatic tactical template that saw his side heroically absorb heavy pressure and frustrate defending champions Argentina for large stretches of their opener. The defensive framework remains a reliable asset, but Matchday 2 demands a sharp offensive recalibration in how the Fennecs control and progress possession.

Against Jordan's compact defensive core, staying entirely horizontal or cycling the ball too slowly in the middle third will lead to unsustainable fatigue and predictable attacking avenues. Petković's tactical adjustment must focus on his engine room, instructing his midfield pivot to transition the ball forward with far greater vertical velocity. When Algeria advances, they must aggressively establish dynamic wide overloads. Utilising the explosive, direct overlapping runs of full-backs like Rayan Aït-Nouri to stretch Jordan's wing-backs will be critical to pulling their defensive shape apart. This wide expansion is paramount to freeing up high-value pocket spaces for captain Riyad Mahrez, who came off the bench against Argentina, to exploit and prevent the attack from getting completely suffocated in central traffic.

What is the latest team news ahead of Matchday 2?

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Jordan team news

Jamal Sellami’s primary challenge heading into Northern California is addressing the collective cohesion of his debutant squad while managing the psychological recovery of his history-making group. Fortunately for the Nashama, they emerged from their intense 3-1 opening defeat against Austria with no fresh injury anxieties or suspension concerns, leaving Sellami with a full deck to choose from.

Jordan will build around their established 3-4-3 framework. The medical and coaching staff will be working closely with centre-back Yazan Al-Arab to ensure he is mentally prepared to bounce back after his unfortunate second-half own goal. Al-Arab will link up again with Mohannad Abu Al-Nadi and Abdallah Nasib to form the defensive wall protecting goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila. In midfield, Noor Al-Rawabdeh is locked into his starting role after providing a brilliant assist on Matchday 1, marshaling the engine room alongside Nizar Al-Rashdan while Mohannad Abu Taha and captain Ihsan Haddad handle the wing-back responsibilities.

The undisputed focal point of Jordan's attacking threat remains the frontline. Ali Olwan will confidently retain his spot leading the line after delivering an exceptional performance topped with his historic goal. He will be flanked by star Mousa Al-Tamari on the right wing and Omer Al-Fakhouri on the left, with Sellami counting on this fluid front three to inject maximum vertical pace and trigger the clinical transitions needed to unbalance the Algerian defence.

Algeria team news

Vladimir Petković faces a much more intricate tactical and recovery puzzle as he prepares his side for a critical bounce-back performance. The biggest talking point surrounding Les Fennecs is managing the immense physical toll from their opening 3-0 defeat to defending champions Argentina, which demanded a grueling, high-intensity defensive shift from the very first whistle.

Algeria's core structural foundation will revolve around their balanced 4-3-3 setup. Defensively, centre-back Aïssa Mandi will anchor the central line alongside Ramy Bensebaini to iron out the individual lapses that cost them in Kansas City. Left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri and right-back Rafik Belghali will need to tightly discipline their overlapping instincts to ensure Jordan's flying wingers don't catch them exposed in transition, while goalkeeper Luca Zidane will look for vastly superior protection to boost his command of the box.

The primary selection dilemma for Petković lies in adjusting his engine room and sparking immediate central creativity. The midfield trio ofNabil Bentaleb, Hicham Boudaoui, and young Ibrahim Maza will be tasked with speeding up possession rhythms. Up front, the frontline is locked in for an intensive shift; Amine Gouiri will marshal the central channels, supported heavily by Farès Chaïbi on the left flank and the highly direct pace of Feyenoord's Anis Hadj Moussa on the right wing, providing the essential final-third spark needed to punish Jordan on the break.

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Jordan vs Algeria key matchups

Ali Olwan vs Aïssa Mandi

Having scored Jordan's historic first-ever FIFA World Cup goal with a brilliant, composed finish on Matchday 1, Ali Olwan remains the highly energetic and confident focal point of Jamal Sellami’s frontline. Olwan operated flawlessly through the centre to spearhead the Nashamaattack against Austria. To break down Algeria's technically experienced defensive shape, Olwan's role will be paramount; he must use his explosive vertical pace and persistent work rate to stretch opposition centre-backs, drag markers out of position, and open up vital final-third channels for wide threats like Mousa Al-Tamari to exploit.

Tasked with stopping him is centre-back Aïssa Mandi, the undisputed defensive anchor of Vladimir Petković's backline. Mandi marshaled the central block during their opening clash against Argentina. While Algeria's defensive structure held remarkably firm for the first hour in Kansas City, they were ultimately undone late in the second half by world-class, direct physical pressure. Mandi must maintain absolute concentration and flawless communication in central areas, ensuring he uses his elite positioning to neutralise Olwan's sharp central runs and prevents Jordan from gaining early transitional momentum.

Ibrahim Maza vs Noor Al-Rawabdeh

The young, creative spark in Algeria's midfield trio, Ibrahim Maza is tasked with dictating the possession rhythm and unlocking opposition lines for Les Fennecs. Maza operated in the heart of the midfield against Argentina, looking to bypass heavy pressure and spark central creativity. Against Jordan, his primary objective will be to find space between the lines, distribute the ball with high vertical velocity, and feed the explosive wide runs of wingers Farès Chaïbi and Anis Hadj Moussa. If Maza is allowed time and space to turn and face up against the backline, his vision will easily unbalance Jordan's defensive block.

Looking to disrupt that fluid creative rhythm is Jordan's standout midfielder Noor Al-Rawabdeh. Al-Rawabdeh proved his elite tactical and creative value on Matchday 1 by supplying the pinpoint assist for Olwan's equaliser against Austria. However, his defensive work off the ball will be put to the ultimate test at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Al-Rawabdeh must aggressively manage his positioning to squeeze central space, disrupt Maza's deep build-up triggers, and shield his back three to ensure the North African heavyweights don't completely dominate the middle third and pin Jordan into an unsustainable defensive shell.

What do the Group J permutations look like?

Following the opening round of fixtures, Group J has established an immediate and clear separation. Defending champions Argentina hold the top spot with three points and a +3 goal difference after clinical execution dismantled Algeria 3-0. Austria follow closely behind in second with three points and a +2 goal difference after weathering a courageous debutant performance to defeat Jordan 3-1.

This leaves both Jordan and Algeria frozen at the bottom on zero points. This Matchday 2 fixture at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium serves as an absolute mathematical pivot point for both nations as they fight to rescue their qualification scenarios heading into the final round of matches.

If Jordan wins

A historic victory for Jamal Sellami’s side would catapult the Nashama to three points, instantly blowing the race for the top two spots wide open. Depending on the concurrent outcome of the Argentina vs Austria fixture in Dallas, a win would vault Jordan back into a prime qualification position, trailing the frontrunners by virtue of goal difference. Crucially, it would grant them an invaluable psychological cushion heading into a high-stakes final matchday against Argentina, while completely freezing Algeria on zero points and pushing Les Fennecs to the brink of mathematical elimination from a top-two automatic pass.

If Algeria wins

Should Vladimir Petković’s men secure all three points, it would completely revitalise their global showpiece return and place the North African heavyweights right back in the mix for a Round of 32 berth. Moving to three points would allow Algeria to catch the losing side of the Dallas fixture, giving them total control over their destiny ahead of a decisive final-round clash against Austria. Conversely, this scenario would trap Jordan on zero points after two games, forcing the tournament debutants into a brutal, must-win final showdown against world champions Argentina where even a perfect result might require complex third-place wild card tiebreakers to advance.

The draw scenario

Another split point in Santa Clara would spell disaster for both camps, keeping Jordan and Algeria locked together on a singular point each and severely fracturing their realistic knockout aspirations. While a draw technically prevents immediate mathematical elimination before Matchday 3, it shrinks their qualification safety margins to a razor-thin edge. In this situation, both Jordan and Algeria would head into their respective final group clashes knowing that maximum points are non-negotiable, while simultaneously having to rely on favourable lopsided results elsewhere just to stand a baseline chance of squeezing through as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Team news & squads

Jordan are managed by Jamal Sellami. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match, and no probable starting lineup has been released at this stage. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Algeria are managed by Vladimir Petkovic. As with Jordan, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Jordan head into this fixture without a win in their last five matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Colombia on June 7, 2026, and they were beaten 4-1 by Switzerland in late May. Earlier in the run, draws against Nigeria and Costa Rica in March provided some encouragement, though Jordan conceded 11 goals across those five fixtures while scoring seven.

Algeria's recent form tells a very different story. Petkovic's side have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 victory over Bolivia on June 11, 2026, and they also beat the Netherlands 1-0 in early June. A 7-0 win over Guatemala in March underlines their attacking capability. Their only defeat in that run came against Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Algeria scored 12 goals and conceded just two across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

JOR Last match ALG 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Algeria 1 - 1 Jordan 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited. The only recorded meeting in the available dataset ended 1-1, a friendly played on May 30, 2004, with Algeria hosting Jordan. Tuesday's World Cup group stage fixture represents their first competitive encounter.

Standings

In Group J, Algeria currently sit first and Jordan fourth ahead of this second round of fixtures.