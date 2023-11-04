Unstoppable! Jeremy Doku bags two Premier League records after grabbing four assists and one goal as Man City smash Bournemouth for six

Jeremy Doku bagged two Premier League records as Manchester City romped to victory against Bournemouth on Saturday.

City thump Bournemouth 6-1

Doku scores and bags four assists

Breaks two Premier League records

WHAT HAPPENED? The summer signing became the youngest player in Premier League history (at the age of 21 years and 161 days) to bag five goal involvements in a single game, following his goal and four assists against the Cherries at the Etihad. Moreover, he became the youngest player to assist four goals in a match. The winger scored in the 30th minute and set up Bernardo Silva twice, and Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden once as the Cityzens, who also saw Nathan Ake get on the scoresheet, went top of the table. Conversely, Bournemouth, who pulled one back through Luis Sinisterra, are 17th.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Doku joined City from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in the summer for €65 million (£56m/$70m)($68.5m) and after showing his quality in bits and pieces this season, this is the game where the Belgian international really announced himself to the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? City are next in action on Tuesday in the Champions League when they host Swiss side Young Boys.