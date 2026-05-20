How to buy Japan vs Sweden tickets: World Cup ticket prices, AT&T Stadium information & more

The Japanese National Team heads to the heart of Texas for a high-stakes showdown against Sweden in what promises to be a decisive final Group F match of the World Cup 2026.

The Blue Samurai, led by a generation of stars playing at Europe's highest level, are looking to showcase their signature technical precision and blistering transition speed. Meanwhile, Sweden arrives with a squad defined by a revitalized attacking force and defensive solidity. The Blågult look to turn AT&T Stadium into a fortress for this critical encounter.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Japan vs Sweden, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Japan vs Sweden at the World Cup 2026?

Japan World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14 2026 Netherlands vs Japan AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets June 21 2026 Tunisia vs Japan Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe Tickets June 26 2026 Japan vs Sweden AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets

Sweden World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15 2026 Sweden vs Tunisia Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe Tickets June 20 2025 Netherlands vs Sweden NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 26 2026 Japan vs Sweden AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets

How to buy Japan vs Sweden tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Japan vs Sweden tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Japan vs Sweden match in Arlington, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As these two Group F contenders face off in what could be a decisive tactical battle, demand is expected to be high for this mid-tournament fixture.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $250 to $350 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $330 – $450

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $750

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $800 – $1,450

Hospitality/VIP: $1,740+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As the Dallas area is a central hub for the tournament and hosts one of the most technologically advanced venues in the world, demand is expected to be high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at AT&T Stadium.

Japan vs Sweden head-to-head record

JPN Last match SWE 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Japan 1 - 1 Sweden 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Where is Japan vs Sweden?

Japan vs Sweden will be held at AT&T Stadium (and designated as Dallas Stadium for the tournament) in Texas.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 90,000 seats.

Located in Arlington, Texas, it is a colossal retractable-roof stadium that redefined the spectator experience. The venue is world-renowned for its mammoth center-hung high-definition video board, which stretches 160 feet wide and remains one of the largest suspended screens in global sports, ensuring every fan has a crystal-clear view of the action.