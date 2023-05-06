'Not even close!' - Jamie Carragher claims Steven Gerrard was miles better than Frank Lampard & Paul Scholes as he reveals key reason why

Jamie Carragher has explained why he feels Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard was miles ahead of fellow England stars Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

WHAT HAPPENED? The trio of Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes formed the golden generation of midfielders in English football and there have endless been debates over who among the three was the best player. Carragher, though, feels that there was no scope for debate as, according to him, the former Liverpool skipper was second to none.

The main explanation behind his stance was that great managers like Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho wanted to sign Gerrard, despite having Scholes and Lampard in their respective teams.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, Carragher said: "It's not even close, is it? People think I don't like Frank Lampard and I don't like Paul Scholes. You know when this debate comes up, and I go 'they were amazing players, but it's not even a debate, it's not close'.

"I'll tell you what kills this debate. Alex Ferguson tried to sign him and so did Jose Mourinho. And they had Scholes and Lampard. I'm not shy, being on the pitch, but he's the one person I've never had a go at on the pitch. I'd lose my head with different things but if it's Stevie... what can I say? You just have to let that one go!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All three players won numerous trophies in their illustrious careers. The only title that eluded the Liverpool icon was the coveted Premier League trophy, a title that Lampard won on three occasions and Scholes won a staggering 11 times - which many have used as arguments against Gerrard behind the best of the trio.

WHAT NEXT? Lampard, who is now in interim charge of Chelsea, will be next seen in action in the Premier League against Bournemouth on Saturday - where he will be aiming to avoid a seventh straight defeat.