Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bayern Munich executives Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have faced fierce backlash after publicly discussing the contract status of Jamal Musiala due to his recent neurological problems. Former Hertha Berlin defender Maik Franz slammed the club hierarchy, labelling their behaviour towards the attacking midfielder as despicable.

Advertisement

Backlash over Musiala treatment

Bayern's senior leadership has come under heavy fire for their recent public remarks regarding the health of Musiala. Franz launched a scathing attack on the club's executives during an explosive appearance on German outlet Sport1. The controversy stems from recent media comments made by Hoeness and Rummenigge. The Bayern bosses openly discussed the possibility of re-evaluating Musiala's contract due to his ongoing neurological problems.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been restricted to just four Bundesliga appearances and one goal this season. The public nature of these internal discussions has now sparked widespread debate across German football, with fans and pundits alike expressing surprise at the handling of such a delicate personal issue.

Franz condemns despicable behaviour

Franz did not hold back in his assessment of the situation, accusing the Bayern hierarchy of unacceptable conduct towards their young star. However, he made sure to exempt head coach Vincent Kompany and sporting director Max Eberl from his fierce criticism.

"What Bayern’s leadership is doing here - and I’m not referring to Kompany or Eberl, who have conducted themselves impeccably - but rather the actions of Hoeness, Dreesen, and Rummenigge, is, in my view, despicable and borders on intimidation," Franz stated. "It is inappropriate to speak publicly about a medical condition and the implications it may have for a player's salary at this level. I find it unacceptable. One must not forget that Jamal has done everything in his power to return."

Advertisement Advertisement

Money over the individual

The situation has led Franz to deeply question the core values of the Bavarian outfit. He believes the famous club motto has been entirely compromised by the boardroom's aggressive handling of Musiala's health issues.

Related Topics

Next matches LIL Champions League 15:00 FCB

"We are no longer talking about 'Mia san mia' ('We are who we are'), but rather 'Mia san money.' Money is being prioritized over the individual. It is intolerable," he added.

Awaiting a resolution

The intense spotlight now remains fixed firmly on the Bayern Munich boardroom. Hoeness, Dreesen, and Rummenigge will likely face mounting pressure to clarify their stance on Musiala's long-term future and welfare at the club.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Musiala will continue to focus entirely on his health and medical recovery. The 23-year-old hopes to overcome his neurological issues and return to the pitch as soon as possible, remaining a crucial talent for both his club and the national team when fully fit.