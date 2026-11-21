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Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a Bayern Munich board member, has sparked widespread debate over the future of Jamal Musiala after hinting that it will be difficult for the German player to consistently regain his previous level, given the effects of the health problem that kept him off the pitch and affected his ability to reach peak physical and technical readiness, amid fears within the club that the crisis will continue without a clear solution.

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Rummenigge's comments to "Sky" after Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with Cologne sparked a wave of questions about the true state of Musiala's health and what it means for his sporting future. The Bavarian official spoke frankly about the possibility that the player may be unable to recover the level he used to produce, while the newspaper "Bild" reported that the challenges linked to his treatment, and the side effects that stop him performing consistently, are continuing.

Musiala's treatment, by all accounts, remains a major challenge. Even as efforts continue to bring his condition under control, certain side effects keep recurring and stop him reaching his highest level on a regular basis.

Different medications haven't yet cleared every obstacle either. That keeps the possibility of him missing matches alive and makes it hard for the coaching staff to rely on him week in, week out.

The problem goes beyond football. Bayern's hierarchy face complex financial calculations. The club must deal with a health situation for which the player bears no responsibility, while also assessing the size of its investment and its sporting value under the current circumstances.

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Musiala's waning ability to deliver consistent performances raises questions about the balance between the large sums he receives and the return Bayern expect from him on the pitch.

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His contract makes the matter even more sensitive. Musiala signed it in February 2025, and at the time it was regarded as the biggest in the club's history, with a potential annual salary of more than 25 million euros, according to estimates in circulation.

Those figures leave Bayern's hierarchy with a difficult challenge. Continued health problems could limit how much the team gets out of one of the most prominent talents the club has invested huge sums in, with no guarantees as to when he will regain his previous level.

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Salary reductions are back in the spotlight, too. Uli Hoeneß raised the subject during his appearance on the programme "Sunday Round Table" on "BR", amid a push within the club to explore whether some players could give up part of their earnings during periods when they are struggling.

Rummenigge was even more explicit. He argued that dealing with the matter requires direct discussion with the player, his family and his agency, given how difficult it would be to sustain the current financial figures without a sporting return to match them.

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His comments have stirred controversy, but they reflect the scale of concern at Bayern Munich over Musiala's future. He still holds an important place in the club's plans, yet his health situation is imposing a different reality on the hierarchy.

The Bavarian official ruled out the idea that the player wants to leave, and cast doubt on whether any other club could sign him under the current circumstances. The crisis remains open, caught between betting on his return and reviewing the financial commitments. Nothing is settled, either on the player's future or on whether he can overcome his health struggles.