Jake Paul vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis 2025 tickets: Dates, ticket prices, resale & more

In a collision that promises fireworks, social media titan turned professional boxer Jake 'The Problem Child' Paul is set to take on one of boxing's most feared knockout artists, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.

Jake Paul has dismantled every challenge put in front of him, building an impressive resume by knocking out former MMA champions and fellow influencers. His matches have turned him into one of the biggest pay-per-view draws in combat sports.

'Tank' is a boxing purist's dream and a nightmare for his opponents. A multi-division world champion mentored by Floyd Mayweather Jr., Davis boasts an almost perfect knockout ratio, combining blistering speed with fight-ending power in both hands. He is considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, an active champion at the absolute peak of his powers.

The clash, scheduled for the Kaseya Center in Miami, represents the ultimate test for Paul and a massive, high-profile payday for Davis. It's a fight that transcends the traditional boxing audience, drawing in casual fans and the chronically online, all eager to see if The Problem Child can survive against a true elite.

With tickets in high demand, securing your seat will be a challenge.

When is Jake Paul vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis?

The monumental clash between Jake Paul and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis is scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025. Here's everything you need to know.

Date Fri, Nov 14, 2025 Time 17:00 Event Jake Paul vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Location Kaseya Center, Miami, FL Tickets Tickets from $138

Where to buy Jake Paul vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis tickets?

As expected for a fight of this magnitude, tickets from the presale and general sale will be snapped up in record time. The presale is live right now and general sale is expected to go live on Wednesday, September 24 at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

However, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on seeing the action live. Platforms like StubHub, Viagogo, and Vivid Seats offer a secure and reliable way to purchase tickets. These marketplaces are often the go-to destination for high-demand, "sold-out" events, providing a wide range of seating options to fit various budgets.

Here's where you can look for available tickets right now:

How much are Jake Paul vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis tickets?

Ticket prices for an event of this scale can vary significantly based on demand and seat location. As of late September 2025, the most affordable 'get-in' tickets to see Jake Paul vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis are available on StubHub, with prices starting from approximately $138.

These prices will get you into the arena to soak up the incredible atmosphere. If you're looking for a better view, lower-tier seats will range from $500 to over $1,500. For those wanting the ultimate experience, floor and ringside seats will command premium prices, likely running into the several thousands of dollars.

It's important to remember that prices on the secondary market are dynamic and can fluctuate based on demand. As fight night approaches, prices may rise, so it's often wise to secure your tickets sooner rather than later. We recommend comparing prices across all three platforms to find the best deal for your preferred seating area.