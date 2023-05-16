Ivan Toney facing potential six-month ban for alleged betting offences as Brentford star appears before disciplinary panel

Ivan Toney has appeared before a disciplinary panel as an investigation over 262 charges of alleged betting offences nears a conclusion.

WHAT HAPPENED? The investigation into Toney appears to be drawing to a conclusion after the England international appeared in front of a disciplinary panel regarding 262 alleged betting offences dating back to 2017. That's according to The Mirror, which claims the Brentford striker could be hit with a ban of up to six months depending on the outcome.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toney was charged with 232 breaches of betting rules in November 2022, before being hit with a further 30 charges the following month. He has continued to play in the time since, but has now appeared in front of a panel and has admitted to some of the cases, according to report. He has also provided further evidence, having not admitted to all of the offences.

Toney could be banned for up to six months, but that ban could be served across the summer while the season isn't underway.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brentford manager Thomas Frank recently claimed that the club expect to know where they stand regarding Toney's case before the season ends or just after the season.

The 27-year-old has been in exceptional form for the Bees this season, earning his first England cap in the process, having fired in 20 Premier League goals from 33 games thus far.

WHAT NEXT FOR TONEY? Having enjoyed another fantastic campaign, many have linked Toney with a transfer to a top level Premier League side. But with his immediate future unclear due to the potential outcome of his betting charges, any potential transfer appears unlikely.