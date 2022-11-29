Iran vs USA: Lineups and LIVE Updates
Iran and USA face off in the final fixture of the group stages with both nations vying for a spot in the knockout stages.
Iran come into this game on the back of a thrilling stoppage time win against Wales. Despite conceding six and losing to England on the opening day, Iran find themselves in a good spot to qualify for the next round. Iran are guaranteed a spot in the next round with a win over USA but can also make it through with a draw if Wales fail to beat England (goal difference will play a crucial role in this case)
USA played a spirited stalemate against England in their previous fixture and their hopes for making it to the next round rely on them securing a win today. A draw or a loss and USA will find themselves packing home.
Iran vs USA probable lineups
Iran XI(4-3-3): Hosseini; Rezaeian, M. Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi; Nouroliahi, Afagh, Hajsafi; Gholizadeh, Azmoun, Taremi
USA XI (4-4-2): Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah, Pulisic; Weah, Wright
Iran vs USA LIVE updates
Iran and USA's upcoming fixtures
Whichever nation among Iran and USA go through to the next round are likely to face one of Netherlands or Senegal, based on the final standings in Group B after matchday 3.
