Iran vs USA: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Iran and USA clash in a crunch tie to secure qualification to next round

Iran and USA face off in the final fixture of the group stages with both nations vying for a spot in the knockout stages.

Iran come into this game on the back of a thrilling stoppage time win against Wales. Despite conceding six and losing to England on the opening day, Iran find themselves in a good spot to qualify for the next round. Iran are guaranteed a spot in the next round with a win over USA but can also make it through with a draw if Wales fail to beat England (goal difference will play a crucial role in this case)

USA played a spirited stalemate against England in their previous fixture and their hopes for making it to the next round rely on them securing a win today. A draw or a loss and USA will find themselves packing home.

Iran vs USA probable lineups

Iran XI(4-3-3): Hosseini; Rezaeian, M. Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi; Nouroliahi, Afagh, Hajsafi; Gholizadeh, Azmoun, Taremi

USA XI (4-4-2): Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah, Pulisic; Weah, Wright

Iran vs USA LIVE updates

Iran and USA's upcoming fixtures

Whichever nation among Iran and USA go through to the next round are likely to face one of Netherlands or Senegal, based on the final standings in Group B after matchday 3.