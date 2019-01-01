Inter want to conquer the world, says club chairman Zhang

The Nerazzurri president is hoping for a bright future for a side rejuvenated after some shrewd summer business

chairman Steven Zhang has issued a rallying cry to the club's support and a warning to their rivals, stating that the Nerazzurri want to “conquer the world” as Antonio Conte leads the Milanese outfit into a bold new chapter.

The appointment of Conte as the club's head coach and some smart moves in the transfer market has re-established Inter as a force to be reckoned with, Romelu Lukaku's blossoming partnership with Lautaro Martinez helping the side go toe-to-toe with Juventus at the top of Serie A.

A exit at the group stage this term showed that there are still improvements to be made, but Zhang foresees a bright future for an Italian heavyweight that looks to be returning to the peak of its powers.

Speaking at the club's annual Christmas dinner, the 27-year-old businessman said: “Christmas is an important time to be together and to be grateful for what we have.

“Inter is a Club that has changed a lot in the last few years thanks to the work of our colleagues and our employees, all of whom are working to achieve the same objective.

“We are breaking many records. We've recorded the highest revenue in the club's history. At the same time, our digital platforms have seen their biggest ever growth. We have moved into our new HQ and are renovating the Suning Training Centre at Appiano Gentile. We are heading straight towards our objective. We're working to win, both on and off the pitch.

“We're currently top of the table ( are now top following Wednesday's result), and this is significant. We are going forward with our work, and our effort will pay off step by step.

“But it might also mean nothing: we must learn from the past, we must maintain our concentration and continue our hard work. Courage, dedication and hard work are required.

“I've said it to the players: there will be difficulties, like there were last year and like there have been in this Club's 111-year history. There are obstacles, but we can overcome them together. We're not afraid.

Article continues below

“Today and tomorrow, and with courage, we can compete at the highest levels. Let's overcome the difficulties and aim for the objectives that we've set.

“We are Inter and want to conquer the world, together. We only live once. Forza Inter! And Merry Christmas to you all!”

Inter are back in Serie A action at home to on Sunday, which marks their final fixture before the winter break takes effect in .