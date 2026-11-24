Inter vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Giuseppe Meazza

Inter host VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Wednesday. Both sides arrive in the lower half of the league phase table, with Inter 15th and Stuttgart 14th.

Inter have been uncharacteristically leaky in defence

Inter come into the game after a chaotic 4-4 draw with Atalanta in Serie A. They led 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 in Bergamo but could not hold on, and Cristian Chivu called the display "soft and shallow". The Nerazzurri will want to tighten up at the back after conceding four times in their last two home matches in the UCL. Pio Esposito bagged a hat-trick for Inter against Atalanta, so that's a crumb of comfort, but their defence is the worst in the top six sides in Serie A with 17 goals conceded in 12 outings.

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Mixed results for Stuttgart of late

Stuttgart travel after a 0-0 draw at Schalke in the Bundesliga. Sebastian Hoeness's side beat Werder Bremen 1-0 before that, but lost 2-0 away to Galatasaray in their previous Champions League outing. The German side have been a tough nut to crack lately, however, keeping five clean sheets in their last 10 outings across all competitions, but goals on the road also continue to be an issue.

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Key stats & injury news

Inter have scored 36 times in their last 15 matches across all competitions.

Inter skipper Lautaro Martinez is back in training after a long-term injury, but won't start here.

Stuttgart have failed to score in three of their last five away matches.

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Likely XIs

Inter (3-5-2): Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Augusto; Spence, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Esposito, Thuram.

Stuttgart (3-4-1-2): Bredlow; Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Promel, Karazor, Fuhrich; El Khannouss; Undav, Demirovic.

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