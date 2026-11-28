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Inter Milan produced a tactical masterclass at San Siro, dismantling Genoa with a comprehensive 4-0 victory. A double from Marcus Thuram and a clinical strike from Lautaro Martínez headlined a dominant display that saw the hosts control 71% of possession.

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Inter Milan maintained their pursuit of the Serie A summit with a devastatingly efficient performance against a struggling Genoa side. The tactical blueprint laid out by the hosts focused on high-volume passing and positional rotations, which effectively suffocated the visitors. Martínez opened the scoring in the 29th minute, capitalising on Inter's sustained pressure to set the tone for the afternoon. By the time Thuram doubled the lead in the 40th minute, the result felt like a formality given the chasm in quality and composure between the two sides.

The second half saw no let-up from the Nerazzurri. Petar Sucic converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time (45'+3) to make it three, before Thuram grabbed his second and Inter’s fourth in the 54th minute. Genoa were unable to live with the hosts' ball retention, as Inter completed a staggering 758 accurate passes at a 94% success rate. Despite a few late attempts from the visitors to find a consolation, Cristian Chivu's men remained disciplined to secure a clean sheet and all three points in front of an expectant San Siro crowd.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Ivan Provedel - 7/10

A relatively quiet afternoon for the Italian shot-stopper, who was called into action primarily to sweep up long balls and maintain the defensive line's depth. Provedel made 3 saves to ensure the clean sheet remained intact, comfortably dealing with a Samuel Wiafe effort. His distribution helped Inter maintain their high-possession game, playing his part in the team's 94% pass accuracy.

Yann Bisseck - 8/10

Bisseck was an imposing presence on the right side of the back three. His physical profile allowed him to dominate aerial duels, and his composure on the ball was vital for Inter’s build-up play. He was rarely troubled by the Genoa attackers, showing great tactical awareness to snuff out counters before they developed into genuine threats.

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Manuel Akanji - 8/10

Operating at the heart of the defence, Akanji was the architect of the first phase of play. The Swiss international demonstrated his elite reading of the game, positioning himself perfectly to intercept and recycle possession. His ability to step into midfield created numerical overloads that Genoa simply couldn't solve.

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Next matches INT Coppa Italia 15:00 GEN

Carlos Augusto - 8/10

Playing in the left-sided centre-back role, Augusto showed his versatility and attacking instincts. He was heavily involved in the transition phases and managed several shots from distance, including a stinging effort in the 37th minute. He was substituted in the 59th minute after a high-energy shift that helped anchor the clean sheet.

Midfield

Andy Diouf - 8/10

Diouf was a persistent thorn in Genoa's side on the right flank. Defensively, he led the team with 6 defensive interventions, including 4 duel wins. His energy allowed Inter to press effectively, and he was constantly available as an outlet during the sustained periods of possession that defined the match.

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Nicolo Barella - 7/10

The heartbeat of the midfield, Barella’s industriousness was on full display. He recorded a shot in the 37th minute that was blocked, but his primary contribution was his relentless movement and link-up play. He was protected and withdrawn in the 58th minute to preserve his legs for future fixtures after another efficient performance.

Petar Sucic - 9/10

An exceptional display from the midfielder who dictated the tempo of the game with 114 accurate passes. Sucic was the metronome of the side, rarely wasting a ball. He showed nerves of steel to convert his penalty in the 45'+3 minute, providing the cushion Inter needed just before the interval.

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Curtis Jones - 7/10

Jones provided technical security in the middle of the park, rotating possession and ensuring Inter stayed in control. While he didn't grab the headlines with a goal or assist, his tactical discipline allowed the more expressive players like Thuram and Martínez the freedom to roam into dangerous areas.

Federico Dimarco - 8/10

Occupying his usual role on the left, Dimarco's crossing and set-piece delivery were of the highest order. He tested the Genoa defence early with a shot in the 12th minute and remained a constant threat with his overlapping runs. His ability to switch play diagonally was key to stretching the Genoa low block.

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Attack

Marcus Thuram - 10/10

The undisputed man of the match. Thuram was a constant menace, recording 4 shots and finishing the game with two well-taken goals in the 40th and 54th minutes. His movement off the ball was intelligent, and his hold-up play allowed Inter to transition from midfield to attack with devastating speed. A complete forward performance.

Lautaro Martínez - 8/10

The captain led by example, scoring the crucial opening goal in the 29th minute with a clinical right-footed finish. Martínez worked tirelessly to harass the Genoa defenders, creating space for Thuram to exploit. He was substituted just before the hour mark, having already done the damage required to secure the result.

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Substitutes & Manager

Piotr Zielinski (58') - 7/10

Replaced Barella and kept the engine room ticking. He saw two late efforts blocked as he looked to add a fifth goal for the hosts.

Pio Esposito (59') - 6/10

The youngster got some valuable minutes and showed flashes of his potential, including a late shot in stoppage time.

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John Stones (59') - 7/10

Stepped into the backline for Augusto and brought his trademark calmness to the defensive unit, ensuring no late lapses in concentration.

Matteo Lavelli (83') - N/A

A late cameo for the forward; not enough time to make a significant statistical impact.

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Luis Henrique (83') - N/A

Introduced late on the left flank to see out the final stages of a dominant victory.

Cristian Chivu (Manager) - 9/10

Chivu’s tactical setup was flawless. He prioritised ball retention and positional fluidity, resulting in a 71% possession share and a 4-0 scoreline. His substitutions were well-timed, resting key starters once the match was secured, showing excellent squad management.