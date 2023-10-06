Inter Miami have posted a cryptic message on social media with a photo of Lionel Messi captioned 'see you tomorrow'.

Inter Miami post cryptic message

Captioned 'See you tomorrow'

Could hint at Messi's return

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi picked up an injury in the Heron's September match against Toronto FC. Since then, the Argentine captain has been unable to return to the front of the Heron's attacking lineup due to the issue. However, he has yet again been called up to international duty by Lionel Scaloni next week and Miami's recent post may suggest that the World Cup winner is ready to return to action.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Herons lost the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo as they missed their main offensive output, and have also only managed one win in their last seven games without their captain. The David Beckham-owned club will be hopeful that Messi can return to the aid of the team as they look to hunt down the final two spots for playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami will take on 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati on Saturday, October 7, with hopes Messi will see the pitch.