Inter include €15m 'anti-Juve' clause in Icardi's PSG deal

The Italian giants have taken steps to ensure that the Argentine striker does not join their arch-rivals in the future

have included a €15 million (£13m/$17m) 'anti- ' clause in Mauro Icardi's deal, which is expected to be finalised this weekend.

Icardi completed a season-long loan switch to Parc des Princes from San Siro back in September.

The 27-year-old has since hit 20 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for PSG, but his progress was halted when the coronavirus outbreak saw shut up shop in March.

More teams

The French top-flight season was cancelled completely the following month, which left Icardi's future up in the air with his loan contract set to expire at the end of June.

PSG have until Sunday, May 31 to take up an option to buy Icardi permanently, and have reportedly reached an agreement to pay Inter €50 million (£45m/$56m)-plus €7m in add-ons.

Juventus have also been linked with a move for Icardi this summer, and Goal has learned that Inter have inserted a clause into the forward's PSG contract which will see them reimbursed handsomely if he is swiftly sold on to their arch-rivals when the transfer market reopens.

Icardi was never likely to return to San Siro after sealing a temporary move to , having irrevocably fallen out with the Nerazzurri board last season.

The international made it clear that he had no intention of extending his stay at Inter beyond 2022, and was subsequently stripped of captaincy duties while Luciano Spalletti was in charge.

Spalletti's successor Antonio Conte, who also endured a fractious relationship with Icardi, publicly admitted that the frontman was not in his plans ahead of the 2019-20 campaign and PSG ended up winning the race for his signature.

Article continues below

Icardi has rediscovered his best form in front of goal at PSG, while competing for a regular place in Thomas Tuchel's line up alongside world-class performers such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

PSG were awarded a third successive Ligue 1 crown after the season was called off, having been 12 points clear of second-place with a game in hand when play was stopped.

Despite seeing their league schedule scrapped, Icardi and company could still find themselves back on the pitch in the next few weeks, with concrete plans to conclude the , Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue yet to be announced.