Icardi to Juventus? Wanda Nara doesn't rule out Serie A switch for PSG loanee

The Argentine attacker faces an uncertain future and could even return to Italy next season

Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara does not know if the loanee will remain in the French capital or return to parent club amid links to .

Icardi is on loan at champions PSG, who have the option to make the deal permanent for a fee in the region of €70 million ($75m) at the end of the season.

The international was unwanted by Antonio Conte's Inter heading into the 2019-20 campaign and his move to PSG has yielded 19 goals in all competitions.

Icardi, who has only scored twice in his past 12 appearances, has previously spoken of his willingness to stay at PSG but Nara said she is unsure what the future holds.

"Will Mauro go to Juventus? I really don't know," Nara told Chi magazine.

"I don't know if next season we will return to Milan or Paris. In football you never know.

"He will choose and we will follow him. It's difficult for you to argue because I know Mauro very well and I know exactly what he wants as a footballer and what makes him feel good as a man.

"I will follow him in his choices as wife and as his agent for extra security."

Icardi was an unused substitute as PSG lost 2-1 to in the opening leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday. Ligue 1 leaders PSG and Icardi host 10th-placed in Paris on Sunday.

Nara has previously ruled out the prospect of her husband joining Juventus but it appears that stance has now softened.

"No, no. The present of Mauro is in Paris, he is very well there and is realising some crazy goals as he always did," she told Rete 4 in December 2019 when asked if Icardi could join Juventus.

"The only thing that interests me is his happiness and he is very happy at PSG."

Speaking in January, Icardi himself said he'd be content to remain in Paris.

“I feel well in Paris, for the moment we still haven't spoken with the club," he told reporters last month.

“There are still four months until the end of the season. When the season ends in May, we'll sit down and talk. If I have the chance to stay I would be happy.”