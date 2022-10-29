Iniesta reveals that Messi could return to Barcelona and insists former teammate remains world's best

Andres Iniesta still considers Lionel Messi to be the best player in the world and hinted that the Argentine may return to Barcelona in the future.

Messi best in the world

Could return to Barcelona

Tipped Messi to win the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish legend claimed that Messi could return to Barcelona in the future and backed him to win the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TYC Sports, Iniesta said: "The Messi of before and the one of now is different from all. He is number one. The only thing he has done is grow, improve himself, and make his teammates better. A team with Messi has a very important point to achieve victories and titles. I haven't seen anyone do the things he does.

"Going back to Barcelona is never easy, but Leo can come back, it's still a possibility."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added: "Argentina is one of the candidates for the World Cup. They have a great team, with experienced and young players. They are in a great moment. If Messi is there, of course, he is one of the favourites. Other favourite teams are Brazil, Spain and France. If Leo wins the World Cup, I'm happy as a teammate."

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Messi will be next seen in action for PSG against Troyes in a Ligue 1 tie on Saturday.