Ibrahimovic wanted by AC Milan, MLS Commissioner confirms

The 38-year-old's contract in America expires at the end of December and he could be heading back to San Siro

Commissioner Don Garber has confirmed are trying to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic from .

The Swedish striker has been linked with a return to Europe as his contract with the American side will expire at the end of the year.

Ibrahimovic has been in incredible form for the Galaxy, scoring 31 goals in as many games in all competitions as he captained them to the MLS Cup playoffs.

Since their defeat to in the Western Conference semi-finals, Ibrahimovic has been a reported target for and , as well as former side .

Galaxy, however, hope Ibrahimovic stays for a while longer, as general manager Dennis te Kloese confirmed last week that they will hold talks over his future.

And although Garber says he wants the thrilling forward to stay in the United States, he has revealed that a return to Milan could be written in his future.

“Zlatan is such an interesting guy. He keeps my hands full and my inbox full,” he told ESPN.

“He's a thrill-a-minute and you need to have those guys that are breaking through the clutter like David Beckham did in the early days.

“And he is a 38-year-old guy who is now being recruited by AC Milan, one of the top clubs in the world.

“He has almost set records with how many goals he has scored over the last two years and he’s exciting on and off the field, right? He certainly keeps our hands full.

“I’d love to see him back but that’s going to be up to the LA Galaxy. I have enjoyed the Zlatan moments, particularly when he speaks to me in the third person.”

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti suggested earlier in October that he would be interested in bringing the former Milan, and star back to the Italian top-flight, saying: "I'll call him tonight and say we're waiting!

"I have a great deal of affection for him, I saw he scored 29 goals in 30 MLS games. Tomorrow, after I've called him, I'll let you know how it went!"