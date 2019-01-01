Ancelotti to call Ibrahimovic about Napoli interest

The Italian coach is more than ready to humour the Swedish star's potential interest in a return to Serie A

Carlo Ancelotti joked he will call Zlatan Ibrahimovic about a move to following Saturday's 2-0 win over Hellas Verona.

superstar Ibrahimovic talked up his chances of a return to as the 38-year-old expressed his interest in playing for Ancelotti's Napoli.

Former , and striker Ibrahimovic claimed he would score 20 goals a season in 's top flight during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

Responding to Ibrahimovic's comments after Arkadiusz Milik's double guided Napoli past Verona, head coach Ancelotti revealed his plans to get in touch with the Swede.

"I'll call him tonight and say we're waiting!" Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia .

"I have a great deal of affection for him, I saw he scored 29 goals in 30 games. Tomorrow, after I've called him, I'll let you know how it went!"



Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy are in action in the MLS play-offs on Sunday.

The Galaxy will meet for a spot in the Western Conference semi-finals against Supporters' Shield champions .

Ibrahimovic netted 30 goals during the regular season, four adrift of top scorer and LAFC captain Carlos Vela.

Ex- star Ibrahimovic is out of contract at the end of the season and the veteran has been linked with a return to Italy, as well as Argentine giants Boca Juniors – where great Daniele De Rossi is based.

As he looks to decide his next step, the former Juve striker recently revealed playing at Napoli does hold a certain attraction.

"I enjoyed the documentary dedicated to Maradona, no one is like him. Seeing the love of that city would almost make me want to try an experience at Napoli," Ibrahimovic told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It would be fantastic to replicate what Diego did. I'm not saying that I will go there, the final decision will depend on several factors, but that is a team that creates enthusiasm.

"With me, the San Paolo would be full every Sunday. And then there's Carlo Ancelotti, a great coach."